Hero MotoCorp’s shares rise 2.5% to a high of Rs 5,240, as soon as markets opened, after it reported a robust set of earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26. The large two-wheeler maker has clocked a sharp increase in Q4 sales, but the big question is, can it sustain the momentum going forward?

Hero MotoCorp Q4FY26 performance

The company’s net profit surged 30% YoY to Rs 1,401 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,081 crore in the corresponding quarter. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 12,797 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 9,939 crore in the same period last year, an increase of 29% year-over-year (YoY).

On the operating front, its EBITDA stood at Rs 1,856 crore, up 31.1% YoY for the quarter from Rs 1,416 crore recorded in the same quarter a year back.

The company sold 17.14 lakh motorcycles and scooters during Q4, an increase of 24% from the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Hero MotoCorp announces dividend

Additionally, the board of the company proposed a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. Including the interim dividend of Rs 110 per share already paid, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 185 per share.

Hero MotoCorp’s performance in FY26

For the whole of FY26, Hero MotoCorp recorded a revenue increase of 14.9% to Rs 46,830 crore, compared with Rs 40,756 crore in FY25. Its net profit for the year advanced 14% to Rs 5,268 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 6,871 crore in FY26, an increase of 17.1% from the previous year, while EBITDA margin expanded by 30 basis points to 14.7%. The company sold 64.69 lakh motorcycles and scooters during FY26, rising 10% on a yearly basis.

Hero MotoCorp announced that its business in parts, accessories, and merchandising achieved an annual revenue of Rs 6,147 crore. For FY26, the consolidated revenue reached Rs 47,411 crore, reflecting a 16% increase, while the consolidated profit after tax climbed by 32% to Rs 5,776 crore.

Hero MotoCorp EV sales strong

The company’s electric mobility division, VIDA, experienced its best year to date, with retail sales jumping by approximately 190% compared to the previous year. Additionally, its global operations also set a record, with shipments totalling 4.03 lakh units, representing a 40% rise.

Hero MotoCorp’s share price performance

The share price of Hero MotoCorp has changed a little over the last five trading sessions. The stock has moved a little in the green in the past one month and has fallen 3.7% in the last six months. Hero MotoCorp’s stock price has raised investors’ wealth by 32.4% over the last12 months.