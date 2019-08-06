Hero Motocorp rating: Hold; Q1 was in line with expectations

Demand across rural and urban markets continued to remain subdued with recovery contingent on a strong monsoon and improvement in availability of financing.

Hero MotoCorp’s (HMCL’S) Q1FY20 EBITDA of `11.5 bn (down 16% YoY) came in line with our estimate. Demand across rural and urban markets continued to remain subdued with recovery contingent on a strong monsoon and improvement in availability of financing. With the Destini 125cc (18% market share), the company has tasted success in the fast-growing 125cc scooter segment, but we believe it needs to replicate the performance in the premium motorcycle segment as well. Ability to pass on BSVI costs and prudent inventory management remain key H2FY20 monitorables. Maintain Hold with revised TP of `2,498 (`2,532 earlier) as we roll over to December 2020E.

In-line operating performance

HMCL’s revenue of `80.3 bn (down 8.8% YoY) was 2.3% lower than our estimate. Gross margin at 30.4% (29.8% estimate) deteriorated

66bps QoQ as benefits of realisation improvement and easing raw material prices were offset by higher costs due to ABS & High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and QoQ lower spare revenue (down 230bps QoQ). EBITDA margin at 14.4% (14.0% estimate) improved ~86bps QoQ due to cost control. Reported PAT included reversal of NCCD expenses of `7.4 bn recognised in earlier years after favourable ruling. In the near term, we expect efforts to develop in-house capabilities in certain components to offset some margin pressure triggered by overall weak demand, BSVI related costs and higher ad expenses.

Sustainable success awaited

While HMCL’s new launches in the 125cc scooter segment have been well received, its launches in the premium motorcycle segment have received a mixed response. We maintain that a sustainable success in these two segments is the key trigger for the stock’s re-rating and continue to monitor the developments therein.

Outlook: Fairly valued

We estimate volume/EPS CAGR of 1%/1% over FY19–21. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with revised TP of `2,498, valuing the stock at 15x December 2020E core EPS + cash/share of `376. The stock is trading at 14.5x/13.1x FY20E/FY21 PER.

Q1FY20 conference call: Key highlights

In Q1FY20, HMCL’s volume declined 12.5% versus 10.0% for the industry. The company’s inventory corrected by 80k units (majority of which was in the deluxe segment); adjusted for this, volume declined 9%. It gained market share in the entry segment in Q1FY20, but lost some in the deluxe segment due to inventory correction. Industry retail sales fell 6% in Q1. HMCL had expected retail sales to be marginally positive in Q1. Slowdown in demand is due to multiple factors—economic weakness, financing crunch—and not just due to the price increase. It’s still early days to recalibrate FY20 volume guidance. Inventory currently is at ~40-45 days. It will build some inventory from now on due to onset of the festive season.