Hero MotoCorp, BSE, IDBI Bank, NTPC among 224 stocks that hit 52-week highs today; 11 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading flat in the intraday session on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 19.40 points or 0.10% to 19,734.40 and BSE Sensex fell 41.70 points or 0.06% to 66,485.97. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 56.55 points or 0.12% to 45,594.55, Nifty PSU Bank sank 0.54%, Nifty Realty tanked 1.9% while Nifty IT jumped 1.21%.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Akzo Nobel India, Albert David, Anand Rathi Wealth, The Anup Engineering, Apar Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, Avonmore Capital & Management Services, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Electronics, Bhagyanagar India, Bharat Forge, Bharat Heavy Electricals, BLS International Services, BSE, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Centum Electronics, Century Textiles & Industries, Control Print, Cummins India, LT Foods, Dilip Buildcon, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, DCM Shriram Industries, Deep Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Dynamic Cables, Dynamatic Technologies, Elecon Engineering Company, Electronics Mart India, Engineers India, Eris Lifesciences, Esab India, Exide Industries, Expleo Solutions, Fusion Micro Finance, Gabriel India, Gallantt Ispat, GeeCee Ventures, Gensol Engineering, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Glenmark Life Sciences, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNA Axles, GOCL Corporation, Godawari Power And Ispat, GPT Infraprojects, Grasim Industries, Grindwell Norton, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, HBL Power Systems, Healthcare Global Enterprises, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, H.G. Infra Engineering, Hindustan Copper, Hindware Home Innovation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, ICRA, IDBI Bank, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, IFGL Refractories, Igarashi Motors India, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, India Nippon Electricals, Indo Tech Transformers, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Ircon International, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ITD Cementation India, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, J.Kumar Infraprojects, Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, JTL Industries, Kamdhenu Ventures, KDDL, Kesoram Industries, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), KIOCL, Kalyani Steels, La Opala RG, Linde India, Lloyds Metals And Energy, Macrotech Developers, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, Lloyds Steels Industries, Lupin, Maharashtra Seamless, Maithan Alloys, Man Infraconstruction, C.E. Info Systems, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Max India, Madhav Copper, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, M K Proteins, MM Forgings, MRF, Mstc, Mukand, Munjal Auto Industries, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium Company, NAVA, Navneet Education, Nesco, Neuland Laboratories, NHPC, Nitiraj Engineers, NRB Bearing, NTPC, Oil India, OM INFRA, One Point One Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, PTC India Financial Services, Procter & Gamble Health, Pitti Engineering, Prakash Industries, Premier Explosives, Pressman Advertising, Prime Securities, PSP Projects, Radico Khaitan, Railtel Corporation Of India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, REC Limited, Refex Industries, Remsons Industries, Steel Authority of India, Sandhar Technologies, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Selan Exploration Technology, Shriram Finance, Sigma Solve, Sindhu Trade Links, S.J.S. Enterprises, SKF India, Strides Pharma Science, Stel Holdings, Sula Vineyards, Summit Securities, Sundaram Finance, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Sundaram Brake Linings, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Swelect Energy Systems, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Syrma SGS Technology, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Talbros Automotive Components, Tata Communications, Tata Metaliks, Tata Steel Long Products, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, TIL, Time Technoplast, The Tinplate Company of India, The Ugar Sugar Works, Ugro Capital, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Uniparts India, Vesuvius India, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises, Welspun India, Wendt (India), Windsor Machines, W S Industries (I) and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India were among 220 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Bkm Industries, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Goyal Aluminiums, GVP Infotech, Setubandhan Infrastructure, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Viji Finance, Visesh Infotecnics and UPL were among 11 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Dharmaj Crop Guard, Veranda Learning Solutions, Jindal Worldwide, Worth Peripherals, KIOCL, Dilip Buildcon, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, MPS Limited, BGR Energy Systems, Flexituff Ventures International, Dhunseri Investments, Affle (India), Avonmore Capital & Management Services, Vardhman Acrylics, UFO Moviez India, KEI Industries, Rama Steel Tubes, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, DCW Limited, Grindwell Norton, Dynamatic Technologies, IFGL Refractories, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Arvind SmartSpaces and Polyplex Corporation were among the volume gainers.