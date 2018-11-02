Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto shares rise up to 5% after strong October sales data

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 11:52 AM

Shares of two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rose up to 5% on the domestic bourses on Friday after the companies reported strong sales numbers for the month of October.

Auto-makers shares gain: Shares of two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rose up to 5% on the domestic bourses on Friday after the companies reported strong sales numbers for the month of October. Hero MotoCorp share price edged higher by 4.9% to an intra-day high of Rs 2,929 per share on the National Stock Exchange during the mid-morning trade deals today. Hero MotoCorp, the market leader in the two-wheeler segment, reported 16.4% rise in total sales at 7,34,668 units for October.

Bajaj Auto share price rose 3.89% to a high of Rs 2,700 per share, marking the sharpest daily percentage gain since October 12. Bajaj Auto shares rose to a four-week high today after the company reported a 32% jump in its October vehicles sales. The company’s October motorcycles sales too climbed 33% to 432,985 vehicles. The shares of Bajaj Auto gained for the seventh straight session today.

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 450 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,500; Yes Bank shares surge up to 6%

Along with Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, shares of Anand Mahindra-led M&M gained over 5.27% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 795.90 on the BSE. The company had reported a 17% growth in total tractor sales for October at 47,376 units, while total exports rose 2% to 1,064 units. Maruti Suzuki share price gained more than 4.5% despite the company reporting weak sales numbers in October.

Overall, the Nifty auto index was trading 3.76% higher, led by gains in Motherson Sumi Systems, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Bajaj-Auto shares. The domestic equity markets were also trading with substantial gains on Friday tracking strong global cues. The BSE Sensex surged nearly 600 points to an intra-day high of 35,029.28 points, while the Nifty traded firmly above the 10,550-level.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto shares rise up to 5% after strong October sales data
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition