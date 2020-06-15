Hero Moto Corp rating: Buy — Numbers in final quarter were weak

While FY21 outlook is dull, FY22-23 should see rebound; valuations reasonable; ‘Buy’ retained with TP of Rs 2,725
Hero’s Q4 volumes fell 25% y-o-y while Ebitda, adjusted for one-time items, was down 23% y-o-y (in line with our estimates). Hero said that demand outlook is uncertain amid Covid-19, but was optimistic on rural and personal mobility shift. We expect Hero’s volumes to decline for a second consecutive year in FY21, but then see a rebound in FY22-23 on two years of low base. Its 18x FY21e and 14x FY22 PE are reasonable to play the next 2W up-cycle. We retain Buy.
Weak Q4 results: Hero’s Q4 volumes declined 25% y-o-y, partly pulled down by the start of Covid-19 related lock-down in March. Q4 reported Ebitda was down 38% y-o-y but included: (i) one-time cost to clear BS4 dealer inventories; and (ii) provision related to the uncertainty of fiscal benefit at one of the plants. Adjusted for these two items, Q4 Ebitda was down 23% y-o-y (in line) and Ebitda margin was down 70bp y-o-y to 12.9%. Q4 reported net profit at Rs 6.2 bn was down 15% y-o-y. In FY20, Hero’s volumes and Ebitda fell 16-18% y-o-y, while recurring net profit declined 4% y-o-y.
Demand uncertain but improving: Hero said that demand outlook is uncertain amid Covid-19 but inquiries, as well as conversions, are picking up. Hero was optimistic on the rural economy, pent-up demand coming back and personal mobility shift. All of Hero’s plants and suppliers have re-started, although utilisation levels are low. About 90% of dealers have commenced operations too. Hero has also intensified internal cost-cutting efforts and is targeting 100bp reduction in FY21 (FY20: 50bp).
Capital spend plan for FY21 has also been cut from Rs 10 bn to Rs 6 bn. Hero had dealer inventories of 550K at start of FY21, which appear high in the current demand environment (FY20 average monthly wholesales was 519K). About 43% of Hero’s sales were financed in FY20, of which 46% was from Hero Fincorp; Hero invested an additional Rs 2.5 bn in Hero Fincorp in Q4.
FY21 outlook weak but FY22-23 should be better: We expect FY21 to be the second consecutive year of volume decline for Hero as the economic impact of Covid-19 and BS6 cost increases will keep demand weak. Entry-level motorcycles are also facing higher percentage price increases for the BS6 norms; however, a better rural outlook and potential down-trading amid Covid-19 should provide a cushion. We expect FY22-23 to be good years for Hero as Indian 2W demand rebounds on two years of low base. We factor in Hero’s volume falling 11% in FY21, followed by 10%/7% growth in FY22/FY23. It is launching a new 160cc motorcycle (Xtreme) with shipments starting in Q1, and any success here could improve the long-term outlook.
Valuations reasonable to play 2W demand recovery: We find valuations at 18x/14x FY21e/FY22e PE and 3.0x FY21e PB (for 20% ROE in FY22-23) reasonable to play the Indian 2W demand recovery. Hero has a strong balance sheet with Rs 65 bn of cash at end-FY20 and FCF yield of 4-5% in FY21-23e. We fine-tune estimates and retain Buy. Our PT of Rs 2,725 is based on 17x FY22e PE (slightly above the last ten-year average of 16x). Key risk is an elongated demand downturn in Indian 2Ws.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.