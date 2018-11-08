Here’s how to transfer your physical shares into demat; SEBI norms seek to ease investor woes

SEBI has laid down some standard norms for the transmission of physical shares.

In a bid to ease the difficulties faced by investors in the transfer of securities in physical mode, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) laid down some standard norms for the transmission of such shares. Earlier in June, the capital markets regulator had made it compulsory to hold shares only in the dematerialised form and had notified non-promoter shareholders to get their shares converted to demat form by December.

However, taking note of the various difficulties being faced by investors during transfer of such physical shares, the SEBI has recently put in place a standard framework for the transfer of securities in physical mode. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the regulator said it has noted that registrars to an issue and share transfer agents (RTAs) are seeking various documents for effecting transfer of securities and the documents sought vary across such RTAs.

Also read: Do you still hold physical share certificates? Watch out for these roadblocks in converting to demat

The circular said the SEBI has also received representations, highlighting difficulties faced by transferees in providing these documents. In this regard, SEBI had meetings with Registrars Association of India (RAIN) and Depositories in this regard and pursuant to such meetings, RAIN has submitted a standardised procedure for transfer of securities in physical mode,” said the circular dated November 6, 2018.

After examination of the proposal of RAIN, the SEBI has accordingly modified the documentation/procedure for transfer of physical securities as follows: