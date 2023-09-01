Follow Us

Hercules Hoists Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HERCULES HOISTS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹351.10 Closed
-0.64-2.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hercules Hoists Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹345.65₹363.65
₹351.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.70₹369.80
₹351.10
Open Price
₹359.90
Prev. Close
₹353.35
Volume
3,05,590

Hercules Hoists Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1362.52
  • R2372.08
  • R3380.52
  • Pivot
    354.08
  • S1344.52
  • S2336.08
  • S3326.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5194.92326.54
  • 10195.8322.64
  • 20195.77320.23
  • 50178.34303.95
  • 100153.1278.2
  • 200149.92245.71

Hercules Hoists Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Hercules Hoists Ltd. Share Holdings

Hercules Hoists Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Sep, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement

About Hercules Hoists Ltd.

Hercules Hoists Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1962PLC012385 and registration number is 012385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. H A Nevatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shruti Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. Vandan Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Nirav Nayan Bajaj
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav V Nevatia
    Director

FAQs on Hercules Hoists Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hercules Hoists Ltd.?

The market cap of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹1,123.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hercules Hoists Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is 10.62 and PB ratio of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hercules Hoists Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹351.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hercules Hoists Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hercules Hoists Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹369.80 and 52-week low of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹144.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

