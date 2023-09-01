Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
Hercules Hoists Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1962PLC012385 and registration number is 012385. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹1,123.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is 10.62 and PB ratio of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹351.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hercules Hoists Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹369.80 and 52-week low of Hercules Hoists Ltd. is ₹144.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.