Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,24,714
|0.25
|4.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Heranba Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017315 and registration number is 017315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1450.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹1,466.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Heranba Industries Ltd. is 18.82 and PB ratio of Heranba Industries Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹366.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heranba Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹604.00 and 52-week low of Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.