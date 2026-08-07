What is the share price of Heranba Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heranba Industries is ₹178.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Heranba Industries? The Heranba Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heranba Industries? The market cap of Heranba Industries is ₹715.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Heranba Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Heranba Industries are ₹182.60 and ₹178.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heranba Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heranba Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heranba Industries is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Heranba Industries is ₹155.80 as on .

How has the Heranba Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Heranba Industries has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, -1.67% for the past month, -20.32% over 3 months, -48.54% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -26.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heranba Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heranba Industries are -9.36 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global