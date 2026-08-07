Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Heranba Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HERANBA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Heranba Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.75 Closed
-0.94₹ -1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Heranba Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.00₹182.60
₹178.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.80₹378.00
₹178.75
Open Price
₹180.00
Prev. Close
₹180.45
Volume
4,512

Source: Dion Global

Heranba Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Heranba Industries		-0.61-2.22-20.77-22.62-48.83-20.70-26.18
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Heranba Industries has declined 48.83% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Heranba Industries has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Heranba Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Heranba Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.3179.61
10177.25179.07
20179.12179.7
50182.5184.11
100189.67193.97
200218.44218.82

Source: Dion Global

Heranba Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Heranba Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Heranba Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTHeranba Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTHeranba Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 20, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTHeranba Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTHeranba Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTHeranba Industries - Update On Application Filed Under IBC Against The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Heranba Industries

Heranba Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017315 and registration number is 017315. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1755.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sadashiv K Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raghuram K Shetty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shriraj S Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raunak R Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mulky V Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar M Marlecha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reshma D Wadkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh N Vanmali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Heranba Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Heranba Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heranba Industries is ₹178.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Heranba Industries?

The Heranba Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heranba Industries?

The market cap of Heranba Industries is ₹715.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Heranba Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Heranba Industries are ₹182.60 and ₹178.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heranba Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heranba Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heranba Industries is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Heranba Industries is ₹155.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Heranba Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Heranba Industries has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, -1.67% for the past month, -20.32% over 3 months, -48.54% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -26.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heranba Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heranba Industries are -9.36 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Heranba Industries News

More Heranba Industries News
Market Pulse