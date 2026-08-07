Here's the live share price of Heranba Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Heranba Industries
|-0.61
|-2.22
|-20.77
|-22.62
|-48.83
|-20.70
|-26.18
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Heranba Industries has declined 48.83% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Heranba Industries has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.3
|179.61
|10
|177.25
|179.07
|20
|179.12
|179.7
|50
|182.5
|184.11
|100
|189.67
|193.97
|200
|218.44
|218.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Heranba Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Heranba Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Heranba Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Heranba Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Heranba Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Heranba Industries - Update On Application Filed Under IBC Against The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Heranba Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017315 and registration number is 017315. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1755.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heranba Industries is ₹178.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heranba Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Heranba Industries is ₹715.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Heranba Industries are ₹182.60 and ₹178.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heranba Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heranba Industries is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Heranba Industries is ₹155.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heranba Industries has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, -1.67% for the past month, -20.32% over 3 months, -48.54% over 1 year, -20.55% across 3 years, and -26.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heranba Industries are -9.36 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global