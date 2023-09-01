Follow Us

Heranba Industries Ltd. Share Price

HERANBA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹366.50 Closed
1.124.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Heranba Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.35₹369.75
₹366.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹265.00₹604.00
₹366.50
Open Price
₹362.45
Prev. Close
₹362.45
Volume
44,043

Heranba Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1368.15
  • R2370.4
  • R3373.8
  • Pivot
    364.75
  • S1362.5
  • S2359.1
  • S3356.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5509.15359.74
  • 10512.98356.7
  • 20524.09357.38
  • 50550.71360.71
  • 100557.49366.06
  • 200595.61398.97

Heranba Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Heranba Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Heranba Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,24,7140.254.68

Heranba Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Heranba Industries Ltd.

Heranba Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017315 and registration number is 017315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1450.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sadashiv K Shetty
    Chairman
  • Mr. Raghuram K Shetty
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sujata S Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vanita R Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raunak R Shetty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaushik H Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mulky V Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar M Marlecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh N Vanmali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh S Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reshma D Wadkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriraj S Shetty
    Executive Director

FAQs on Heranba Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Heranba Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹1,466.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heranba Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Heranba Industries Ltd. is 18.82 and PB ratio of Heranba Industries Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Heranba Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹366.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heranba Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heranba Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹604.00 and 52-week low of Heranba Industries Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

