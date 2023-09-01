Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hemo Organic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018224 and registration number is 018224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hemo Organic Ltd. is -41.08 and PB ratio of Hemo Organic Ltd. is -43.67 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹6.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemo Organic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹5.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.