Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hemo Organic Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEMO ORGANIC LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hemo Organic Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.45₹6.45
₹6.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.57₹33.40
₹6.45
Open Price
₹6.45
Prev. Close
₹6.45
Volume
0

Hemo Organic Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.45
  • R26.45
  • R36.45
  • Pivot
    6.45
  • S16.45
  • S26.45
  • S36.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.656.28
  • 1020.596.6
  • 2021.647.23
  • 5027.118.06
  • 10037.089.86
  • 20035.3314.44

Hemo Organic Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.71-23.03-21.34-78.32-47.04-53.93
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03

Hemo Organic Ltd. Share Holdings

Hemo Organic Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Aug, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hemo Organic Ltd.

Hemo Organic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018224 and registration number is 018224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dineshbhai S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonalben Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Siyonaa Jhanwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kanaiyalal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanubhai Naranbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Baldevbhai Nagarbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Ravjibhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hemo Organic Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hemo Organic Ltd.?

The market cap of Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hemo Organic Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hemo Organic Ltd. is -41.08 and PB ratio of Hemo Organic Ltd. is -43.67 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Hemo Organic Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹6.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemo Organic Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemo Organic Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹33.40 and 52-week low of Hemo Organic Ltd. is ₹5.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data