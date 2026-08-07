What is the share price of Hemo Organic? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemo Organic is ₹22.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Hemo Organic? The Hemo Organic is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemo Organic? The market cap of Hemo Organic is ₹7.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemo Organic? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemo Organic are ₹22.04 and ₹22.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemo Organic? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemo Organic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemo Organic is ₹24.42 and 52-week low of Hemo Organic is ₹8.08 as on .

How has the Hemo Organic performed historically in terms of returns? The Hemo Organic has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -0.54% for the past month, 73.54% over 3 months, 138.27% over 1 year, 52.95% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemo Organic? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemo Organic are -9.97 and 57.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global