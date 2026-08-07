Here's the live share price of Hemo Organic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hemo Organic
|0
|-0.54
|73.54
|47.03
|138.27
|52.95
|20.07
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hemo Organic has gained 138.27% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemo Organic has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.47
|22.86
|10
|22.41
|22.29
|20
|20.94
|20.73
|50
|15.82
|17.71
|100
|15.13
|15.91
|200
|13.61
|14.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hemo Organic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Hemo Organic - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Hemo Organic - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Meeting To Be Held Today, I.E. 04Th August, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Hemo Organic - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Hemo Organic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Wednesday, 15Th July, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Hemo Organic - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Wednesday, 15Th July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hemo Organic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018224 and registration number is 018224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemo Organic is ₹22.04 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Hemo Organic is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hemo Organic is ₹7.64 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemo Organic are ₹22.04 and ₹22.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemo Organic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemo Organic is ₹24.42 and 52-week low of Hemo Organic is ₹8.08 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Hemo Organic has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -0.54% for the past month, 73.54% over 3 months, 138.27% over 1 year, 52.95% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemo Organic are -9.97 and 57.49 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global