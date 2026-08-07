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Hemo Organic Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEMO ORGANIC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Hemo Organic along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.04 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.16
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hemo Organic Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.04₹22.04
₹22.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.08₹24.42
₹22.04
Open Price
₹22.04
Prev. Close
₹23.20
Volume
9,204

Source: Dion Global

Hemo Organic Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hemo Organic		0-0.5473.5447.03138.2752.9520.07
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hemo Organic has gained 138.27% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemo Organic has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Hemo Organic Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hemo Organic Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4722.86
1022.4122.29
2020.9420.73
5015.8217.71
10015.1315.91
20013.6114.31

Source: Dion Global

Hemo Organic Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hemo Organic remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hemo Organic Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTHemo Organic - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 05, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTHemo Organic - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Meeting To Be Held Today, I.E. 04Th August, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTHemo Organic - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTHemo Organic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Wednesday, 15Th July, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTHemo Organic - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E., Wednesday, 15Th July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hemo Organic

Hemo Organic Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC018224 and registration number is 018224. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishwambar Kameshwar Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Murlidhar Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Hiral Vinodbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rina Kumari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Hemo Organic Share Price

What is the share price of Hemo Organic?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemo Organic is ₹22.04 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hemo Organic?

The Hemo Organic is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemo Organic?

The market cap of Hemo Organic is ₹7.64 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemo Organic?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemo Organic are ₹22.04 and ₹22.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemo Organic?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemo Organic stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemo Organic is ₹24.42 and 52-week low of Hemo Organic is ₹8.08 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Hemo Organic performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hemo Organic has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -0.54% for the past month, 73.54% over 3 months, 138.27% over 1 year, 52.95% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemo Organic?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemo Organic are -9.97 and 57.49 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hemo Organic News

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