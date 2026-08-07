Here's the live share price of Hemang Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hemang Resources
|8.90
|6.28
|-25.95
|-11.33
|-40.87
|-29.56
|23.60
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hemang Resources has declined 40.87% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemang Resources has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.61
|13.18
|10
|12.87
|13.08
|20
|12.99
|13.14
|50
|13.71
|13.68
|100
|14.17
|14.46
|200
|16.3
|16.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hemang Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Hemang Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company For Consideration Of Unaudited
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|Hemang Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Hemang Resources - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Hemang Resources - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Hemang Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Hemang Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1993PLC101885 and registration number is 101885. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemang Resources is ₹13.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hemang Resources is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hemang Resources is ₹18.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemang Resources are ₹13.70 and ₹13.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemang Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemang Resources is ₹26.90 and 52-week low of Hemang Resources is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hemang Resources has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 6.28% for the past month, -25.95% over 3 months, -40.87% over 1 year, -29.56% across 3 years, and 23.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemang Resources are 169.14 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global