HEMANG RESOURCES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.39 Closed
2.370.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hemang Resources Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.75₹38.50
₹38.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹117.00
₹38.39
Open Price
₹36.75
Prev. Close
₹37.50
Volume
2,813

Hemang Resources Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.01
  • R239.63
  • R340.76
  • Pivot
    37.88
  • S137.26
  • S236.13
  • S335.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.3737.49
  • 1043.3737.55
  • 2043.9437.89
  • 5042.8839.19
  • 10044.742.22
  • 20034.9645.02

Hemang Resources Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.92-3.78-6.80-27.69-6.25524.23312.35
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Hemang Resources Ltd. Share Holdings

Hemang Resources Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hemang Resources Ltd.

Hemang Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1993PLC101885 and registration number is 101885. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Komal Jitendra Thakker
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dhanotiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hemang Resources Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hemang Resources Ltd.?

The market cap of Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹50.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hemang Resources Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hemang Resources Ltd. is -5.52 and PB ratio of Hemang Resources Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hemang Resources Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹38.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemang Resources Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemang Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹117.00 and 52-week low of Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

