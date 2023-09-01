Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.92
|-3.78
|-6.80
|-27.69
|-6.25
|524.23
|312.35
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hemang Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1993PLC101885 and registration number is 101885. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹50.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hemang Resources Ltd. is -5.52 and PB ratio of Hemang Resources Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹38.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemang Resources Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹117.00 and 52-week low of Hemang Resources Ltd. is ₹36.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.