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Hemang Resources Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEMANG RESOURCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Hemang Resources along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.70 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hemang Resources Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.01₹13.70
₹13.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹26.90
₹13.70
Open Price
₹13.70
Prev. Close
₹13.73
Volume
105

Source: Dion Global

Hemang Resources Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hemang Resources		8.906.28-25.95-11.33-40.87-29.5623.60
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hemang Resources has declined 40.87% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemang Resources has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Hemang Resources Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hemang Resources Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.6113.18
1012.8713.08
2012.9913.14
5013.7113.68
10014.1714.46
20016.316.39

Source: Dion Global

Hemang Resources Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hemang Resources remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hemang Resources Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTHemang Resources - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Of The Company For Consideration Of Unaudited
Jul 10, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTHemang Resources - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTHemang Resources - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTHemang Resources - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTHemang Resources - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Hemang Resources

Hemang Resources Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1993PLC101885 and registration number is 101885. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Komal Jitendra Thakker
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dhanotiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha Jain
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Hemang Resources Share Price

What is the share price of Hemang Resources?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemang Resources is ₹13.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hemang Resources?

The Hemang Resources is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemang Resources?

The market cap of Hemang Resources is ₹18.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemang Resources?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemang Resources are ₹13.70 and ₹13.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemang Resources?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemang Resources stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemang Resources is ₹26.90 and 52-week low of Hemang Resources is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hemang Resources performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hemang Resources has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, 6.28% for the past month, -25.95% over 3 months, -40.87% over 1 year, -29.56% across 3 years, and 23.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemang Resources?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemang Resources are 169.14 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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