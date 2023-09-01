Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hemadri Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1981PLC002995 and registration number is 002995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹27.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is -1.63 and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹41.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemadri Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹54.44 and 52-week low of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.