Here's the live share price of Hemadri Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hemadri Cements
|2.56
|-3.98
|-1.13
|-26.12
|-31.76
|103.92
|53.35
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hemadri Cements has declined 31.76% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemadri Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.23
|50.35
|10
|50.65
|50.69
|20
|51.5
|51.29
|50
|53.09
|52.68
|100
|54.89
|55.63
|200
|62.34
|61.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hemadri Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Hemadri Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 03:45 PM IST IST
|Hemadri Cements - Distribution Of Proceeds To Shareholders
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Hemadri Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Hemadri Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|May 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Hemadri Cements - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hemadri Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1981PLC002995 and registration number is 002995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemadri Cements is ₹50.88 as on Nov 21, 2025.
The Hemadri Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hemadri Cements is ₹33.94 Cr as on Nov 21, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemadri Cements are ₹51.60 and ₹48.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemadri Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemadri Cements is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Hemadri Cements is ₹44.00 as on Nov 21, 2025.
The Hemadri Cements has shown returns of 2.62% over the past day, -3.98% for the past month, -1.13% over 3 months, -31.76% over 1 year, 103.92% across 3 years, and 53.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements are -6.68 and 1.20 on Nov 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global