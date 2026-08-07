What is the share price of Hemadri Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemadri Cements is ₹50.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Hemadri Cements? The Hemadri Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemadri Cements? The market cap of Hemadri Cements is ₹33.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemadri Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemadri Cements are ₹51.60 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemadri Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemadri Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemadri Cements is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Hemadri Cements is ₹44.00 as on .

How has the Hemadri Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Hemadri Cements has shown returns of 2.62% over the past day, -3.98% for the past month, -1.13% over 3 months, -31.76% over 1 year, 103.92% across 3 years, and 53.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements are -6.68 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global