Hemadri Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.22 Closed
1.980.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:33 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hemadri Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.22₹41.22
₹41.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹54.44
₹41.22
Open Price
₹41.22
Prev. Close
₹40.42
Volume
4,117

Hemadri Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.22
  • R241.22
  • R341.22
  • Pivot
    41.22
  • S141.22
  • S241.22
  • S341.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.5939.49
  • 104.0839.96
  • 204.7541.12
  • 504.6636.58
  • 1003.230
  • 2008.910

Hemadri Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.30-3.7819.69587.00587.00587.00587.00
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

Hemadri Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Hemadri Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hemadri Cements Ltd.

Hemadri Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1981PLC002995 and registration number is 002995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopalsamy Rajan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ananda Krishnan Balasubramaniyan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. DBN Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Ananda Priya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivasamy Raju
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hemadri Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hemadri Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹27.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hemadri Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is -1.63 and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hemadri Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹41.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemadri Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemadri Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹54.44 and 52-week low of Hemadri Cements Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

