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Hemadri Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEMADRI CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Hemadri Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.88 Closed
2.62₹ 1.30
As on Nov 21, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hemadri Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.00₹51.60
₹50.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹87.50
₹50.88
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹49.58
Volume
564

Source: Dion Global

Hemadri Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hemadri Cements		2.56-3.98-1.13-26.12-31.76103.9253.35
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hemadri Cements has declined 31.76% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemadri Cements has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Hemadri Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hemadri Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.2350.35
1050.6550.69
2051.551.29
5053.0952.68
10054.8955.63
20062.3461.43

Source: Dion Global

Hemadri Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hemadri Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hemadri Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTHemadri Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 03:45 PM IST ISTHemadri Cements - Distribution Of Proceeds To Shareholders
Jul 13, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTHemadri Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTHemadri Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
May 29, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTHemadri Cements - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hemadri Cements

Hemadri Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942AP1981PLC002995 and registration number is 002995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Nandini Swaminathan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sundar Venkataraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivasamy Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalsamy Rajan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Harikrishna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Hemadri Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Hemadri Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemadri Cements is ₹50.88 as on Nov 21, 2025.

What kind of stock is Hemadri Cements?

The Hemadri Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemadri Cements?

The market cap of Hemadri Cements is ₹33.94 Cr as on Nov 21, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemadri Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemadri Cements are ₹51.60 and ₹48.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemadri Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemadri Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemadri Cements is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Hemadri Cements is ₹44.00 as on Nov 21, 2025.

How has the Hemadri Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hemadri Cements has shown returns of 2.62% over the past day, -3.98% for the past month, -1.13% over 3 months, -31.76% over 1 year, 103.92% across 3 years, and 53.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements are -6.68 and 1.20 on Nov 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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