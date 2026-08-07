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Helpage Finlease Share Price

NSE
BSE

HELPAGE FINLEASE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Helpage Finlease along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.73 Closed
2.31₹ 0.49
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Helpage Finlease Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.60₹21.73
₹21.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.00₹33.80
₹21.73
Open Price
₹21.25
Prev. Close
₹21.24
Volume
425

Source: Dion Global

Helpage Finlease Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Helpage Finlease		1.121.261.83-3.42-2.2121.8911.69
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Helpage Finlease has declined 2.21% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Helpage Finlease has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Helpage Finlease Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Helpage Finlease Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.2521.21
1021.4121.29
2021.4121.43
5022.0421.78
10022.322.12
20023.0822.19

Source: Dion Global

Helpage Finlease Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Helpage Finlease remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Helpage Finlease Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTHelpage Finlease - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTHelpage Finlease - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTHelpage Finlease - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTHelpage Finlease - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTHelpage Finlease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Helpage Finlease

Helpage Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1982PLC014434 and registration number is 014434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Goyal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Dorairajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ananyaa Pandey
    Woman Director

FAQs on Helpage Finlease Share Price

What is the share price of Helpage Finlease?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Helpage Finlease is ₹21.73 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Helpage Finlease?

The Helpage Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Helpage Finlease?

The market cap of Helpage Finlease is ₹21.62 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Helpage Finlease?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Helpage Finlease are ₹21.73 and ₹20.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Helpage Finlease?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Helpage Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Helpage Finlease is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Helpage Finlease is ₹18.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Helpage Finlease performed historically in terms of returns?

The Helpage Finlease has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 1.83% over 3 months, -2.21% over 1 year, 21.89% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Helpage Finlease?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Helpage Finlease are 7.19 and 1.14 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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