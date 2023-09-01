Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Helpage Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1982PLC014434 and registration number is 014434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹11.74 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is 19.6 and PB ratio of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is 0.81 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹11.80 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Helpage Finlease Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹18.63 and 52-week low of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹8.17 as on Aug 22, 2023.