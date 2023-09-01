Follow Us

HELPAGE FINLEASE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Helpage Finlease Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.80₹11.80
₹11.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.17₹18.63
₹11.80
Open Price
₹11.80
Prev. Close
₹11.80
Volume
0

Helpage Finlease Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.8
  • R211.8
  • R311.8
  • Pivot
    11.8
  • S111.8
  • S211.8
  • S311.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.2611.9
  • 109.6111.97
  • 209.7711.93
  • 509.7812.06
  • 10010.5812.22
  • 20011.5112.29

Helpage Finlease Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.8320.53-23.532.16-3.12-35.90
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Helpage Finlease Ltd. Share Holdings

Helpage Finlease Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Helpage Finlease Ltd.

Helpage Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1982PLC014434 and registration number is 014434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sidharth Goyal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Dorairajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ananyaa Pandey
    Woman Director

FAQs on Helpage Finlease Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Helpage Finlease Ltd.?

The market cap of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹11.74 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Helpage Finlease Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is 19.6 and PB ratio of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is 0.81 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Helpage Finlease Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹11.80 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Helpage Finlease Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Helpage Finlease Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹18.63 and 52-week low of Helpage Finlease Ltd. is ₹8.17 as on Aug 22, 2023.

