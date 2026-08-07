Here's the live share price of Helpage Finlease along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Helpage Finlease
|1.12
|1.26
|1.83
|-3.42
|-2.21
|21.89
|11.69
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Helpage Finlease has declined 2.21% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Helpage Finlease has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.25
|21.21
|10
|21.41
|21.29
|20
|21.41
|21.43
|50
|22.04
|21.78
|100
|22.3
|22.12
|200
|23.08
|22.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Helpage Finlease remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Helpage Finlease - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Helpage Finlease - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Helpage Finlease - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Helpage Finlease - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Helpage Finlease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Helpage Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1982PLC014434 and registration number is 014434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Helpage Finlease is ₹21.73 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Helpage Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Helpage Finlease is ₹21.62 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Helpage Finlease are ₹21.73 and ₹20.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Helpage Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Helpage Finlease is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Helpage Finlease is ₹18.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Helpage Finlease has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 1.83% over 3 months, -2.21% over 1 year, 21.89% across 3 years, and 11.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Helpage Finlease are 7.19 and 1.14 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global