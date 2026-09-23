What is the share price of HEG Advanced Materials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG Advanced Materials is ₹234.45 as on .

What kind of stock is HEG Advanced Materials? The HEG Advanced Materials is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HEG Advanced Materials? The market cap of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹4,539.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HEG Advanced Materials? Today’s highest and lowest price of HEG Advanced Materials are ₹240.20 and ₹231.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEG Advanced Materials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG Advanced Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹753.90 and 52-week low of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹212.00 as on .

How has the HEG Advanced Materials performed historically in terms of returns? The HEG Advanced Materials has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -67.57% for the past month, -55.96% over 3 months, -54.83% over 1 year, -12.03% across 3 years, and -12.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HEG Advanced Materials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEG Advanced Materials are 12.65 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global