Here's the live share price of HEG Advanced Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HEG Advanced Materials
|8.96
|-67.39
|-55.73
|-50.56
|-54.59
|-11.93
|-12.05
|Graphite India
|3.13
|15.43
|31.72
|47.27
|44.35
|18.89
|6.33
|De Nora India
|2.86
|-1.10
|-10.52
|18.37
|-7.87
|-20.08
|19.65
|Panasonic Carbon India Co.
|-1.63
|-7.05
|-15.07
|-6.45
|-19.21
|-3.34
|-5.47
|Rasi Electrodes
|-1.00
|11.38
|8.59
|23.23
|-23.88
|-10.27
|17.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HEG Advanced Materials has declined 54.59% compared to peers like Graphite India (44.35%), De Nora India (-7.87%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-19.21%). From a 5 year perspective, HEG Advanced Materials has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (6.33%) and De Nora India (19.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|231.16
|246.66
|10
|244.13
|303.54
|20
|482.37
|411.69
|50
|586.17
|523.79
|100
|573.24
|555.35
|200
|565.16
|555.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HEG Advanced Materials saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.71%, while DII stake increased to 12.77%, FII holding fell to 5.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,25,711
|0.35
|118.48
|5,30,000
|2.73
|38.63
|5,10,000
|1.26
|37.17
|3,30,000
|1.17
|24.05
|3,00,000
|0.66
|21.86
|1,50,840
|1.16
|10.99
|78,976
|0.4
|5.76
|13,500
|1.44
|0.98
|5,300
|1.14
|0.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 22, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Sep 19, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Sep 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Sep 14, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Sep 11, 2026, 03:14 AM IST IST
|HEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
HEG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109MP1972PLC008290 and registration number is 008290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of graphite products other than electrical articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2568.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG Advanced Materials is ₹234.45 as on Sep 23, 2026.
The HEG Advanced Materials is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹4,539.80 Cr as on Sep 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HEG Advanced Materials are ₹240.20 and ₹231.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG Advanced Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹753.90 and 52-week low of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹212.00 as on Sep 23, 2026.
The HEG Advanced Materials has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -67.57% for the past month, -55.96% over 3 months, -54.83% over 1 year, -12.03% across 3 years, and -12.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEG Advanced Materials are 12.65 and 0.94 on Sep 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global