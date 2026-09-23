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HEG Advanced Materials Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEG ADVANCED MATERIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HEG Advanced Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹234.45
0.58₹ 1.35
As on Sep 23, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HEG Advanced Materials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.95₹240.20
₹234.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.00₹753.90
₹234.45
Open Price
₹233.95
Prev. Close
₹233.10
Volume
78,357

Source: Dion Global

HEG Advanced Materials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HEG Advanced Materials		8.96-67.39-55.73-50.56-54.59-11.93-12.05
Graphite India		3.1315.4331.7247.2744.3518.896.33
De Nora India		2.86-1.10-10.5218.37-7.87-20.0819.65
Panasonic Carbon India Co.		-1.63-7.05-15.07-6.45-19.21-3.34-5.47
Rasi Electrodes		-1.0011.388.5923.23-23.88-10.2717.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HEG Advanced Materials has declined 54.59% compared to peers like Graphite India (44.35%), De Nora India (-7.87%), Panasonic Carbon India Co. (-19.21%). From a 5 year perspective, HEG Advanced Materials has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (6.33%) and De Nora India (19.65%).

HEG Advanced Materials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HEG Advanced Materials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5231.16246.66
10244.13303.54
20482.37411.69
50586.17523.79
100573.24555.35
200565.16555.35

Source: Dion Global

HEG Advanced Materials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HEG Advanced Materials saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.71%, while DII stake increased to 12.77%, FII holding fell to 5.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HEG Advanced Materials Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,25,7110.35118.48
5,30,0002.7338.63
5,10,0001.2637.17
3,30,0001.1724.05
3,00,0000.6621.86
1,50,8401.1610.99
78,9760.45.76
13,5001.440.98
5,3001.140.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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HEG Advanced Materials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 22, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Sep 19, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Sep 18, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Sep 14, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Sep 11, 2026, 03:14 AM IST ISTHEG - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About HEG Advanced Materials

HEG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109MP1972PLC008290 and registration number is 008290. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of graphite products other than electrical articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2568.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. L N Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Gulati
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kamal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayant Davar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramni Nirula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Chand Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Dasgupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on HEG Advanced Materials Share Price

What is the share price of HEG Advanced Materials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEG Advanced Materials is ₹234.45 as on Sep 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is HEG Advanced Materials?

The HEG Advanced Materials is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HEG Advanced Materials?

The market cap of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹4,539.80 Cr as on Sep 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HEG Advanced Materials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HEG Advanced Materials are ₹240.20 and ₹231.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEG Advanced Materials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEG Advanced Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹753.90 and 52-week low of HEG Advanced Materials is ₹212.00 as on Sep 23, 2026.

How has the HEG Advanced Materials performed historically in terms of returns?

The HEG Advanced Materials has shown returns of 0.62% over the past day, -67.57% for the past month, -55.96% over 3 months, -54.83% over 1 year, -12.03% across 3 years, and -12.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HEG Advanced Materials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEG Advanced Materials are 12.65 and 0.94 on Sep 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

HEG Advanced Materials News

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