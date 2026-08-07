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HEC Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEC INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of HEC Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹132.75 Closed
0.77₹ 1.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HEC Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.01₹134.50
₹132.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.10₹173.47
₹132.75
Open Price
₹130.01
Prev. Close
₹131.74
Volume
5,447

Source: Dion Global

HEC Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HEC Infra Projects		0.930.054.9512.54-8.5955.1445.67
Rites		9.41-0.512.372.49-6.640.7211.49
Power Mech Projects		1.960.921.5218.94-17.307.6944.07
K P Energy		-1.45-6.03-26.04-4.86-34.11-17.28-10.76
SEPC		4.39-7.49-24.17-36.81-46.12-22.414.43
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		2.15-6.36-5.38-3.91-11.02-8.452.37
Om Infra		-2.23-3.16-12.36-9.68-24.2312.6521.64
Pansari Developers		-0.36-9.100.284.9639.8546.6241.08
Zodiac Energy		-0.06-5.75-21.80-6.00-42.8526.1968.53
ART Nirman		14.626.955.49-0.23-24.10-5.666.51
Rulka Electricals		-2.6112.47-5.6211.06-12.63-39.58-26.09
Perfect Infraengineers		-7.27-15.0010.87-15.00-68.52-50.71-24.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HEC Infra Projects has declined 8.59% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, HEC Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).

HEC Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HEC Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5133.31133.79
10136.57133.69
20131.37132.71
50129.06130.12
100125.15127.78
200125.26127.07

Source: Dion Global

HEC Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HEC Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HEC Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HEC Infra Projects fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About HEC Infra Projects

HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2005PLC046870 and registration number is 046870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurang Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ronak Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajkumari Udhwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on HEC Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of HEC Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEC Infra Projects is ₹132.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HEC Infra Projects?

The HEC Infra Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of HEC Infra Projects?

The market cap of HEC Infra Projects is ₹143.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HEC Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HEC Infra Projects are ₹134.50 and ₹130.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEC Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEC Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEC Infra Projects is ₹173.47 and 52-week low of HEC Infra Projects is ₹92.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HEC Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The HEC Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, 55.14% across 3 years, and 45.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HEC Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEC Infra Projects are 11.44 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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