Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.32
|25.92
|26.27
|46.08
|58.51
|98.93
|52.04
|10.88
|9.59
|33.87
|52.43
|70.06
|108.97
|127.80
|7.31
|-10.39
|31.47
|106.94
|201.62
|882.34
|331.89
|11.71
|13.41
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|-1.72
|-1.04
|76.54
|-0.31
|65.01
|233.86
|-8.27
|1.21
|-0.28
|10.14
|20.36
|-4.40
|151.56
|114.79
|3.88
|11.38
|45.92
|66.40
|65.95
|279.38
|55.49
|-9.05
|30.94
|29.02
|21.14
|25.26
|418.41
|425.58
|0.32
|-1.06
|21.45
|26.82
|-7.61
|1,368.02
|835.19
|-1.96
|-3.93
|20.60
|-14.15
|-47.84
|138.33
|170.54
|-6.26
|16.93
|34.35
|-6.60
|126.51
|108.39
|86.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2005PLC046870 and registration number is 046870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹45.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is 48.91 and PB ratio of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹44.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEC Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹26.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.