Here's the live share price of HEC Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HEC Infra Projects
|0.93
|0.05
|4.95
|12.54
|-8.59
|55.14
|45.67
|Rites
|9.41
|-0.51
|2.37
|2.49
|-6.64
|0.72
|11.49
|Power Mech Projects
|1.96
|0.92
|1.52
|18.94
|-17.30
|7.69
|44.07
|K P Energy
|-1.45
|-6.03
|-26.04
|-4.86
|-34.11
|-17.28
|-10.76
|SEPC
|4.39
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.81
|-46.12
|-22.41
|4.43
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|2.15
|-6.36
|-5.38
|-3.91
|-11.02
|-8.45
|2.37
|Om Infra
|-2.23
|-3.16
|-12.36
|-9.68
|-24.23
|12.65
|21.64
|Pansari Developers
|-0.36
|-9.10
|0.28
|4.96
|39.85
|46.62
|41.08
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.06
|-5.75
|-21.80
|-6.00
|-42.85
|26.19
|68.53
|ART Nirman
|14.62
|6.95
|5.49
|-0.23
|-24.10
|-5.66
|6.51
|Rulka Electricals
|-2.61
|12.47
|-5.62
|11.06
|-12.63
|-39.58
|-26.09
|Perfect Infraengineers
|-7.27
|-15.00
|10.87
|-15.00
|-68.52
|-50.71
|-24.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HEC Infra Projects has declined 8.59% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, HEC Infra Projects has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.31
|133.79
|10
|136.57
|133.69
|20
|131.37
|132.71
|50
|129.06
|130.12
|100
|125.15
|127.78
|200
|125.26
|127.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HEC Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HEC Infra Projects fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2005PLC046870 and registration number is 046870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEC Infra Projects is ₹132.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HEC Infra Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of HEC Infra Projects is ₹143.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HEC Infra Projects are ₹134.50 and ₹130.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEC Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEC Infra Projects is ₹173.47 and 52-week low of HEC Infra Projects is ₹92.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HEC Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, 4.95% over 3 months, -8.59% over 1 year, 55.14% across 3 years, and 45.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HEC Infra Projects are 11.44 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global