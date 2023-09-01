Follow Us

HEC INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.70 Closed
4.321.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
HEC Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.55₹44.95
₹44.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.65₹63.40
₹44.70
Open Price
₹42.55
Prev. Close
₹42.85
Volume
7,499

HEC Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.68
  • R246.52
  • R348.08
  • Pivot
    44.12
  • S143.28
  • S241.72
  • S340.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.0342.66
  • 1032.2442.41
  • 2031.141.1
  • 5029.8338.88
  • 10027.5237.25
  • 20031.1135.56

HEC Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

HEC Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

HEC Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HEC Infra Projects Ltd.

HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2005PLC046870 and registration number is 046870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurang Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipam Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on HEC Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HEC Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹45.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HEC Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is 48.91 and PB ratio of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HEC Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹44.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HEC Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HEC Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of HEC Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹26.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

