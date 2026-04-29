What is the share price of Health X Platform? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Health X Platform is ₹282.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Health X Platform? The Health X Platform is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Health X Platform? The market cap of Health X Platform is ₹897.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Health X Platform? Today’s highest and lowest price of Health X Platform are ₹282.00 and ₹269.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Health X Platform? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Health X Platform stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Health X Platform is ₹375.00 and 52-week low of Health X Platform is ₹241.50 as on .

How has the Health X Platform performed historically in terms of returns? The Health X Platform has shown returns of 4.06% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, -2.78% over 3 months, 8.23% over 1 year, 5.67% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.