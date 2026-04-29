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Health X Platform Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEALTH X PLATFORM

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Health X Platform along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹282.00 Closed
4.06₹ 11.00
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
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3M
6M
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Health X Platform Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹269.95₹282.00
₹282.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.50₹375.00
₹282.00
Open Price
₹269.95
Prev. Close
₹271.00
Volume
7

Health X Platform Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Health X Platform		4.397.94-2.78-6.418.885.6710.76
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-3.9717.5513.1327.4027.408.414.96
Tata Capital		-3.446.71-1.50-0.14-1.35-0.45-0.27
Aditya Birla Capital		-3.2916.08-1.479.1969.9226.6223.42
Max Financial Services		-0.758.351.916.4923.5736.2111.95
HDB Financial Services		-0.9818.74-7.10-9.45-20.92-7.52-4.59
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-2.9324.395.02-21.9516.8472.1438.92
360 One Wam		-1.439.72-8.48-7.715.8335.3130.20
Tata Investment Corporation		-0.7534.0517.84-10.7119.3549.7547.71
Anand Rathi Wealth		-0.8417.9922.4816.24110.97102.4865.13
Angel One		-2.8540.2123.2927.0535.7737.4254.21
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-2.5813.14-5.38-19.31-20.8136.5321.97
Nuvama Wealth Management		0.8519.734.22-6.2511.2139.1921.95
Computer Age Management Services		0.6721.577.52-1.43-4.8722.659.91
KFIN Technologies		-3.249.40-5.85-15.19-24.5445.0021.35
JSW Holdings		-3.2313.49-24.62-24.57-46.9743.6826.48
Maharashtra Scooters		-5.5911.41-6.23-18.785.1934.6727.70
JM Financial		3.2121.587.64-19.3234.5331.5010.93
RRP Semiconductor		0-1.99-8.655.811,180.85762.94264.41
Edelweiss Financial Services		1.6424.2216.736.2253.3223.0715.32

Over the last one year, Health X Platform has gained 8.88% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (27.40%), Tata Capital (-1.35%), Aditya Birla Capital (69.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Health X Platform has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.96%) and Tata Capital (-0.27%).

Health X Platform Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Health X Platform Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5270.44272.76
10270.44271.8
20270.62272.56
50279.44279.07
100293.69286.03
200293.62289.66

Health X Platform Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Health X Platform saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.84%, while DII stake increased to 2.60%, FII holding fell to 2.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Health X Platform Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 25, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTSastasundar Ventures - Approval From Stock Exchange For Change In Name And Symbol
Apr 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTSastasundar Ventures - Update On Application To Stock Exchanges For Change In Name Of The Company
Apr 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTSastasundar Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 01, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTSastasundar Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Reg, 2015
Mar 27, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSastasundar Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Reg, 2015

About Health X Platform

Health X Platform Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1989PLC047002 and registration number is 047002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Banwari Lal Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Abha Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rupanjana De
    Independent Director
  • Dr. J N Mukhopadhyaya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjana Dikshit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Health X Platform Share Price

What is the share price of Health X Platform?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Health X Platform is ₹282.00 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Health X Platform?

The Health X Platform is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Health X Platform?

The market cap of Health X Platform is ₹897.06 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Health X Platform?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Health X Platform are ₹282.00 and ₹269.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Health X Platform?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Health X Platform stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Health X Platform is ₹375.00 and 52-week low of Health X Platform is ₹241.50 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the Health X Platform performed historically in terms of returns?

The Health X Platform has shown returns of 4.06% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, -2.78% over 3 months, 8.23% over 1 year, 5.67% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Health X Platform?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Health X Platform are 34.48 and 1.32 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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