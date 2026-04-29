Here's the live share price of Health X Platform along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Health X Platform
|4.39
|7.94
|-2.78
|-6.41
|8.88
|5.67
|10.76
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-3.97
|17.55
|13.13
|27.40
|27.40
|8.41
|4.96
|Tata Capital
|-3.44
|6.71
|-1.50
|-0.14
|-1.35
|-0.45
|-0.27
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.29
|16.08
|-1.47
|9.19
|69.92
|26.62
|23.42
|Max Financial Services
|-0.75
|8.35
|1.91
|6.49
|23.57
|36.21
|11.95
|HDB Financial Services
|-0.98
|18.74
|-7.10
|-9.45
|-20.92
|-7.52
|-4.59
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-2.93
|24.39
|5.02
|-21.95
|16.84
|72.14
|38.92
|360 One Wam
|-1.43
|9.72
|-8.48
|-7.71
|5.83
|35.31
|30.20
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-0.75
|34.05
|17.84
|-10.71
|19.35
|49.75
|47.71
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-0.84
|17.99
|22.48
|16.24
|110.97
|102.48
|65.13
|Angel One
|-2.85
|40.21
|23.29
|27.05
|35.77
|37.42
|54.21
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-2.58
|13.14
|-5.38
|-19.31
|-20.81
|36.53
|21.97
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|0.85
|19.73
|4.22
|-6.25
|11.21
|39.19
|21.95
|Computer Age Management Services
|0.67
|21.57
|7.52
|-1.43
|-4.87
|22.65
|9.91
|KFIN Technologies
|-3.24
|9.40
|-5.85
|-15.19
|-24.54
|45.00
|21.35
|JSW Holdings
|-3.23
|13.49
|-24.62
|-24.57
|-46.97
|43.68
|26.48
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-5.59
|11.41
|-6.23
|-18.78
|5.19
|34.67
|27.70
|JM Financial
|3.21
|21.58
|7.64
|-19.32
|34.53
|31.50
|10.93
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-1.99
|-8.65
|5.81
|1,180.85
|762.94
|264.41
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|1.64
|24.22
|16.73
|6.22
|53.32
|23.07
|15.32
Over the last one year, Health X Platform has gained 8.88% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (27.40%), Tata Capital (-1.35%), Aditya Birla Capital (69.92%). From a 5 year perspective, Health X Platform has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (4.96%) and Tata Capital (-0.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|270.44
|272.76
|10
|270.44
|271.8
|20
|270.62
|272.56
|50
|279.44
|279.07
|100
|293.69
|286.03
|200
|293.62
|289.66
In the latest quarter, Health X Platform saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.84%, while DII stake increased to 2.60%, FII holding fell to 2.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 25, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Sastasundar Ventures - Approval From Stock Exchange For Change In Name And Symbol
|Apr 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Sastasundar Ventures - Update On Application To Stock Exchanges For Change In Name Of The Company
|Apr 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Sastasundar Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 01, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Sastasundar Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Reg, 2015
|Mar 27, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Sastasundar Ventures - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Reg, 2015
Health X Platform Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1989PLC047002 and registration number is 047002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Health X Platform is ₹282.00 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Health X Platform is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Health X Platform is ₹897.06 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Health X Platform are ₹282.00 and ₹269.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Health X Platform stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Health X Platform is ₹375.00 and 52-week low of Health X Platform is ₹241.50 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Health X Platform has shown returns of 4.06% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, -2.78% over 3 months, 8.23% over 1 year, 5.67% across 3 years, and 10.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Health X Platform are 34.48 and 1.32 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.