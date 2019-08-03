HDFC’s Q1 net soars 46 pct to Rs 3,203 crore

The lender’s total loan book as of June 2019 stood at Rs 4 lakh crore, an 11% growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Friday reported a 46% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit to Rs 3,203 crore, led by a one-time gain of Rs 1,894 crore on account of its stake sale in Gruh Finance.

Total income in Q1FY20 came in at Rs 12,996 crore, up 30.5% y-o-y pushed by a higher net interest income (NII), which rose by 11% to Rs 3,042 crore and on account of realisations from the stake sale in its subsidiary. “NII growth has come lower than expected y-o-y as we had invested Rs 8,500 crore to the equity issued by HDFC Bank in July last year,” said Keki Mistry, vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), HDFC.

The lender also highlighted that the dividend income that it receives from HDFC Bank and Gruh Finance in the first quarter of every year will be realised in Q2FY20.

The lender’s total loan book as of June 2019 stood at Rs 4 lakh crore, an 11% growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The lender disbursed loans amounting to Rs 7,230 crore in Q1FY19 – 25% lower than in the year-ago period.

According to National Housing Bank norms, the gross non-performing loans as of June 2019 stood at Rs 5,315 crore. This is equivalent to 1.29% of the loan portfolio. The share of non-performing loans in the individual portfolio stood at 0.72%, while that in the non-individual portfolio stood at 2.68%.

Provisions, or the expected credit cost, rose significantly to Rs 890 crore from 19.7 crore in Q1FY19. “In addition to the Rs 6,000 crore provision balance in our accounts, an additional Rs 10,000 crore provision has been maintained since the IL&FS crisis on account of the liquidity pressures,” added Mistry. As per the National Housing Bank norms, HDFC is required to maintain a minimum provision of Rs 3,366 crore.

The home financier also said that it has secured board approval to raise Rs 45,000 crore from secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, HDFC entered into agreements for acquiring 51.2% of the equity share capital of Apollo Munich Health Insurance.