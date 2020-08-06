Stocks in focus: HDFC, Vodafone Idea, HPCL, Adani Power, Lupin, banking and auto stocks

Investors will be eyeing Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee outcome and decision on policy rates scheduled at 12 noon today

Nifty Futures were trading 24.75 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 11,107.20 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a muted start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Investors will be eyeing Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee outcome and decision on policy rates scheduled at 12 noon today. Besides, corporate earnings, oil prices, rupee trajectory and trends in coronavirus virus cases will keep the investors busy. “Participants are keeping a close eye on RBI monetary policy outcome and would set the tone for the rest of the day as well. While the expectations are mixed on key rates, we feel commentary on the moratorium and future outlook would hold importance,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks in focus today:

Bank, auto stocks: The rate-sensitive stocks such as banking and auto stocks will remain in focus ahead of RBI MPC meeting outcome. Comments on moratorium will be keenly watched by the market participants.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Company in an exchange filing on Wednesday informed that it has launched qualified institutional placement (QIP), and fixed a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 per equity share.” The issue would comprise for an amount aggregating up to Rs 14,000 crore by way of issue of equity shares and warrants and up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of issue of secred redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD),” it said.

Vodafone Idea, HPCL: Lupin, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, BASF India, Bayer Cropscience, Blue Star, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Honeywell Automation, Indian Hotels, JK Tyre, Lemon Tree Hotels, Whirlpool of India, are among companies that scheduled to announce their quarter earnings today.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer a set of cloud solutions to enterprises in the country. The partnership will allow Airtel to take on Reliance Jio, which already has a 10-year deal with Microsoft for the latter’s Azure cloud platform.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties (GPL) on Wednesday reported a net loss of over Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended June 30. This is the company’s first loss in 10 quarters. It had reported a loss of Rs 54.75 crore during the October-December 2017 quarter.

DLF: DLF posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 72 crore for the June FY21 quarter. The real estate developer had reported a net loss of Rs 1,867 crore in Q4FY20. DLF said Covid-19 impacted operations for the most part of the June quarter and was not comparable with the previous quarters.

Reliance Home Finance: Lenders to Reliance Home Finance (RHF) and Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL) have invited expressions of interests (EoIs) from bidders. The lenders, led by Bank of Baroda (BoB), have given a choice to bidders for acquiring the whole company or combination of its asset book.