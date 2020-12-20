  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC, TCS lead 10 most valued firms to add Rs 1.25 lakh crore in market cap

December 20, 2020 1:42 PM

Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed erosion from their market valuation

HDFC, TCS, market valuation, reliance industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited , money added to market by companies, BSE benchmarkHDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 32,992.86 crore to Rs 4,46,174.05 crore, making it the biggest gainer.

Eight of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,25,229.25 crore in market valuation past week in-line with a bullish broader market trend, with HDFC, TCS and Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainers. Over the past week, the BSE benchmark gained 861.68 points or 1.86 per cent.

Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed erosion from their market valuation, rest eight companies including HDFC Bank and Infosys made gains. HDFC’s valuation zoomed Rs 32,992.86 crore to Rs 4,46,174.05 crore, making it the biggest gainer.

The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 29,700.13 crore to Rs 10,74,157.65 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 24,642.81 crore to Rs 3,16,481.88 crore to its valuation. The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank gained Rs 15,996.69 crore to reach Rs 7,77,119.60 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 11,376.62 crore to Rs 5,06,777.66 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 5,622.59 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,85,870.02 crore and Bharti Airtel witnessed a gain of Rs 3,573.39 crore to Rs 2,78,560.76 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 1,324.16 crore to Rs 3,56,853.67 crore.
In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed a decline of Rs 9,868.14 crore to Rs 5,47,846.03 crore and the valuation of Reliance Industries Limited dipped Rs 8,463.15 crore to Rs 12,62,975.08 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

