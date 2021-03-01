  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC Securities halts NSE cash trading for some time due to technical glitch; exchange says its ops normal

By: |
March 1, 2021 11:34 AM

Largest bourse NSE had suffered a nearly four-hour trading halt last week due to telecom connectivity issues.

NSE, HDFC Securities, NSE latest, NSE news, market news, market latest, markets march 1 Within 15 minutes, which saw a quick clarification from the NSE about its operations being normal, the domestic brokerage put out another tweet asking customers to place orders through NSE cash segment. (File photo)

Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities blocked trading in NSE’s cash segment for its clients for a limited period due to a ‘technical glitch’. Largest bourse NSE, which had suffered a nearly four-hour trading halt last week, due to telecom connectivity issues, said all the operations across its platforms are ‘functioning smooth and normal’.

At 1001 hrs, HDFC Securities tweeted from its official handle, saying, ‘We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine.’ Within 15 minutes, which saw a quick clarification from the NSE about its operations being normal, the domestic brokerage put out another tweet asking customers to place orders through NSE cash segment.

NSE’s smaller rival BSE said there are no issues on fresh orders or square-offs at Asia’s oldest stock bourse. BSE’s chief executive Ashish Kumar Chauhan clarified that the statement was in response to brokers and investors reporting problems on Twitter on a ‘competing exchange’ in the morning.

He added that no one has reported any problems in trading at BSE either on Monday or any day last week.

