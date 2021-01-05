Stocks in focus today: HDFC, RIL, L&T, JSPL, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Adani Enterprises, Jubilant FoodWorks

Back home, the 30-share Sensex closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time yesterday as the investor sentiment received a boost after the government approved two coronavirus vaccines.

After rising for the nine consecutive sessions, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 look to open in the negative territory on Tuesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures plunged nearly 100 points to trade at 14,079 on Singaporean Exchange. In the overnight session, Wall Street ended sharply lower amid upcoming runoff elections in Georgia and the rising COVID-19 cases. The Georgia runoff elections will decide which party, Democrats or Republic, controls the US Senate. Back home, the 30-share Sensex closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time as the investor sentiment received a boost after the government approved two coronavirus vaccines.

Stocks in focus today:

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December quarter. During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the profit on sale of investments was Rs 157 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd: RIL through its telecom arm Reliance Jio, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of government authorities ‘to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants’ of the telco’s mobile towers and infrastructure in the two states.

Larsen &Toubro: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: JSPL Steel operations reported their highest ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December 2020. JSPL’s steel production increased by 20 per cent on-year to 19.3 lakh tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced that it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for SCD-044 (a novel, orally bioavailable sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor 1 agonist) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank registered 1.3 per cent growth sequentially in loans and advances to Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the December quarter. The deposits grew 7.7 per cent to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the September quarter.

Adani Enterprises, PI Industries, Jubilant FoodWorks: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), on Monday, released the classification list of large-cap, midcap, and smallcap stocks. It has added, Yes Bank, Adani Enterprises, PI Industries, Jubilant FoodWorks, Gland Pharma and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to the large-cap category.