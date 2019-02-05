HDFC Rating: (BUY) Earnings were in keeping with estimates

Rolling forward, we revise our SoTP to Rs 2,315 (Rs 2,213 earlier) and maintain Buy.

HDFC’s Q3FY19 earnings were on expected lines led by steady core operating performance despite tight liquidity conditions. Though corporate asset quality did slip a tad, adequate provisioning buffer mitigated earnings impact. Key highlights: (a) AUM growth momentum sustained at 17%. However, higher sell-down, restricted on-book growth to sub-13%.

Non-individual growth was sub-10%, reflecting management’s conservative stance given weak sentiments in real estate segment; (b) sustained spreads and higher liquidity surplus income spurred revenue momentum; and (c) corporate accounts worth Rs 6 bn slipped (driven by IL&FS, Atithi) leading to rise in GNPL. We believe amidst prevailing risk aversion, growth will consolidate in favour of strong players; hence, HDFC will benefit from slackening competition. This will improve its core earnings.

Rolling forward, we revise our SoTP to Rs 2,315 (Rs 2,213 earlier) and maintain Buy. Focus on low-cost housing; to benefit from slackening competition AUM growth was sustained at 17%; however, due to sell-downs of Rs 70 bn (Rs 227 bn in past 12 months), on-book growth was below trend at 13% y-o-y. 37% of approvals in volume terms and 18% in value terms have been to EWS/LIG customers.

Income from surplus liquidity coupled with steady spreads cushioned NII. We believe, amidst weak real estate sentiments, leaders like HDFC will gain from slackened competiton. This, along with better/sustained spreads (have raised rated by 10bps in January, 2019 and incremental funding cost has dipped by 30-40%), will improve revenue momentum.

Slippages in corporate book; carries adequate provisioning buffer Stage 3 assets rose to 1.22% (1.13% in Q2FY19) largely due to corporate slippages, while individal NPLs were steady. Two accounts—IL&FS (of sub-Rs 1 bn) and Atithi (of Rs 3.5-4.0 bn dragged into NCLT)—slipped in Q3FY19, though credit cost was curtailed due to existing provisioning buffer. While real estate sentiment is tepid, HDFC has historically managed risk effectively—a trend we expect will be sustained.

Outlook: Better positioned Emerging challenges in real estate market do pose a risk to housing finance companies. However, we believe, well-run business models with strong balance sheets and limited earnings vulnerability, such as HDFC, will emerge stronger. Given its market leadership position, HDFC is envisaged to be a key beneficiary of government/regulator’s thrust on the housing sector, which lends growth visibility. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’. Company description: HDFC is India’s largest provider of housing finance, primarily focusing on retail housing. HDFC’s distribution network spans 392 outlets, which include 113 offices of HDFC’s distribution company.