HDFC Q2 net profit rises 25% on-year, stock sees sudden spurt; key figures in a nutshell

HDFC Q2: The housing finance major's standalone net profit after tax rose by 24.71% to Rs 2,467.08 crore during the quarter under consideration
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday reported a rise of nearly 25% in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2018. The housing finance major’s standalone net profit after tax rose by 24.71% to Rs 2,467.08 crore during the quarter under consideration from Rs 1,978.19 crore reported during a year ago period. The profit on the sale of investments stood at Rs 1,000 crore as compared to Rs 63.1 crore on-year. Interest income was up 19.2% at Rs 9,673 crore during the quarter under review.
HDFC shares saw a sudden surge immediately after the announcement of corporate earnings. The stock jumped by 1.5% to an intra-day high of Rs 1,795.75 per share on the BSE. However, the stock gave up gains minutes after and traded 0.65% lower at Rs 1,758.10 per piece.
(to be updated)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.