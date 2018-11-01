HDFC Q2 net profit rises 25% on-year, stock sees sudden spurt; key figures in a nutshell

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday reported a rise of nearly 25% in its net profit.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Thursday reported a rise of nearly 25% in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2018. The housing finance major’s standalone net profit after tax rose by 24.71% to Rs 2,467.08 crore during the quarter under consideration from Rs 1,978.19 crore reported during a year ago period. The profit on the sale of investments stood at Rs 1,000 crore as compared to Rs 63.1 crore on-year. Interest income was up 19.2% at Rs 9,673 crore during the quarter under review.

HDFC shares saw a sudden surge immediately after the announcement of corporate earnings. The stock jumped by 1.5% to an intra-day high of Rs 1,795.75 per share on the BSE. However, the stock gave up gains minutes after and traded 0.65% lower at Rs 1,758.10 per piece.

