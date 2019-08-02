HDFC Q1 net profit rises 46 per cent to Rs 3,203 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,190 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19.
The country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 46 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,203.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
Total income (Standalone) increased to Rs 12,996.11 crore in the first quarter, as against Rs 9,951.98 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Stock of HDFC traded at Rs 2,125.20 on the BSE, up 1.80 per cent from previous close.
