  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC Life Rating: Buy-Rebound in premiums was impressive

By: |
October 24, 2020 12:15 AM

Recovery was led by Par business; EPS estimates up given better trajectory on premiums; ‘Buy’ rating retained with TP of Rs 760

We raise VNB estimates and see 17% CAGR in VNB over FY20-23 with 18% FY22 ROEV.We raise VNB estimates and see 17% CAGR in VNB over FY20-23 with 18% FY22 ROEV.

For Q2FY21, HDFC Life reported 21% y-o-y rise in VNB to Rs 5.5 bn, in line with estimates. Rebound in premiums to 21% y-o-y has been impressive and VNB growth has followed. This was led by uptick in sales through bancassurance channel (HDFCB) and sale of Par that compensated for weak Ulips/guaranteed return segment. Recovery in protection business was slower than expected. We raise VNB estimates and see 17% CAGR in VNB over FY20-23 with 18% FY22 ROEV. Buy stays.

Related News

Bounce-back in premiums led by par; protection upturn lagging: After a weak Q1 when premiums were down 30% y-o-y, HDFC Life reported a strong bounce back with 21% y-o-y growth in new premiums. The bancassurance channel (HDFCB being key) saw 38% y-o-y growth in individual new premiums. Among products, their Par version of Sanchay is doing well, leading to 253% y-o-y growth in Participating products and filling in the gap arising from weaker Ulips and part withdrawal from the guaranteed-return business (non-Par). We are a tad disappointed by the relatively slower uptick in the protection business (down 10% y-o-y & up 57% q-o-q), reflecting a slower rise in retail and credit-protect businesses.

VNB growth led by premiums; Par business more profitable than peers: VNB growth largely reflected the growth in premiums and some increase in share of Par business where margins are higher than peer-group. 13-m Persistency Ratio at 88% has improved a bit, largely reflecting improvement in the non-Ulip savings business. Still, we believe that persistency in non-Ulip segments is weaker and this leads to higher surrender incidence on clients & surrender charges for HDFC Life — an improvement here will allow the company to reduce surrender charges and not compromise on profitability. The guaranteed return business is 26% of premiums (vs 44% in Q2FY20) and hedging has kept the sensitivity of VNB manageable. Op. ROEV was at 17.6% for the quarter, driving a 16% y-o-y rise in EV; no dividend was paid for the period.

Maintain Buy: We raise our earnings estimates to factor in a better trajectory on premiums. We roll forward our target price of Rs 760 based on 4.8x Sep-22 Price/EV.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. HDFC Life Rating Buy-Rebound in premiums was impressive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi drops proceedings against IL&FS Financial Services related to alleged violation of underwriter norms
2Sebi levies fine on Biocon employee for violating insider trading norms
3Govt’s another move to rein in soaring onion prices; stock limit imposed on wholesellers, retailers