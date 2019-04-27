HDFC Life Q4 profit rises 5 per cent to Rs 364 crore

Published: April 27, 2019 3:19:11 AM

HDFC Life continue to be the market leaders in terms of total new business received premium with a market share of 20.7% in the private sector compared to 19.1% in the same period last year.

HDFC Life Q4 profit, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life, Vibha Padalkar, APEHDFC Life’s total premium for the last financial year stood at Rs 29,186 crore as compared to Rs 23,564 crore in previous financial year, a growth of 24%.

HDFC Life Insurance Company posted a 5% increase in profit at Rs 364.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. Even for the financial year 2018-19, HDFC Life saw its net profit surge by 15% at Rs 1,277 crore. Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, said: “We continue to record above industry level growth and maintain our leadership position on profitability. Our continued focus on diversifying our distribution mix and maintaining a balanced product mix is underpinned by the growth of our proprietary channels and our dominant presence across all product segments.”

HDFC Life's total premium for the last financial year stood at Rs 29,186 crore as compared to Rs 23,564 crore in previous financial year, a growth of 24%.

“We believe that our technological capability coupled with our focus on innovation puts us in a good position to maximize the tremendous potential of protection and retirals opportunities. This should help us sustain our robust performance across market cycles. In line with our stated strategy, we continue to focus on profitable growth and providing the best value proposition to our customers, partners and shareholders,” added Padalkar.

Total number of lives insured increased to 5.1 crore during FY19, registering a growth of 55% over the last year. Overall new business sum assured also saw an increase of 28% to Rs 6,05,820 crore during the same period.

HDFC Life is one of the leading fund managers in India with an AUM of more than Rs 1,25,000 crore; the debt:equity mix as on March 31, 2019 is 62:38. Over 96% of debt investments are in AAA-rated and government bonds as on March 31, 2019.

HDFC Life in its press release stated that maintaining a balanced product mix remains a key focus area, coupled with an emphasis on the protection business. Term protection APE has increased to Rs 1,045 crore during FY19, compared to Rs 624 crore during FY18, recording a solid growth of 67%. Annuity APE grew by over 140% to end at Rs 261 crore for FY19. Protection and annuity businesses comprise a substantial 27% and 17% of total new business premium respectively.

