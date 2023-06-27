HDFC Life, IndiGo, Muthoot Finance, Aditya Birla Capital among 67 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 10 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading higher in the intraday session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 rose 69.80 points or 0.37% to 18,761 and Sensex jumped 239.95 points or 0.38% to 63,209.95. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty soared 226.65 points or 0.52% to 43,867.70, Nifty IT rose 0.18%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.29%, Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.45% and Nifty Realty jumped 1.31% while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG fell marginally. HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, HAL, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, Divis Lab, HDFC Bank, ONGC, HDFC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the volume gainers while Cipla, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, UPL, Eicher Motors, Titan, HeroMotocorp, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank and Grasim were the losers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Aditya Birla Capital, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Anant Raj, Angel One, Apar Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Arman Financial Services, Axiscades Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Carysil, Centum Electronics, Coforge, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, D P Wires, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Force Motors, GeeCee Ventures, Genus Power Infrastructures, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindware Home Innovation, ICRA, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Indian Hume Pipe Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Ind-Swift Laboratories, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Jupiter Wagons, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Kirloskar Industries, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Lupin, Man Industries (India), Muthoot Finance, OM Infra, Orchid Pharma, PB Fintech, Prakash Industries, Rane Holdings, Rane Brake Lining, Rane (Madras), S&S Power Switchgears, Sah Polymers, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Strides Pharma Science, Surya Roshni, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), V2 Retail, V-Guard Industries and Zydus Lifesciences were among 67 stocks to hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Jet Airways (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power, Ashoka Metcast, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Paras Petrofils, Shree Ram Proteins, Suumaya Industries and Viji Finance were among 10 stocks to hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

The Grob Tea Company, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Hindustan Composites, Sportking India, Coral India Finance & Housing, Amrutanjan Health Care, Rane (Madras), Eldeco Housing And Industries, Sapphire Foods India, Rane Brake Lining, Man Industries (India), Greenpanel Industries, Harrisons Malayalam, Godrej Industries, Prime Focus, Coffee Day Enterprises, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Libas Consumer Products and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes were the volume gainers.