HDFC, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Indian Oil, TCS, Federal Bank, ReNew Power stocks in focus

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were one again looking to see a gap-up start on Tuesday, after closing at their highest levels since 19 January 2021. Nifty futures were trading 101.50 points or 0.6 per cent at 18,198.50 on Singaporean Exchange. BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,335.05 points or 2.25% at 60,611.74, and the broader Nifty 50 gained 382.95 points or 2.17% to close at 18,053.40. This week RBI’s policy meet is due which would drive the market and thus banking stocks are likely to remain in lime light. The fourth quarter earnings would also kick start with IT companies. “India VIX is down to 18 zones and has been shredding from higher zones which is giving comfort to the bulls. Now Nifty has to hold above 17700 zones, for an up move towards 18350 zones,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

HDFC, HDFC Bank: Macquarie Capital Securities (India) said HDFC Bank will have an excess SLR/CRR asset requirement of Rs 70,000-80,000 crore and will also need an incremental Rs 90,000 crore agriculture portfolio to meet priority sector norms. S&P said the merger will likely result in significant market-share gains for HDFC Bank, given HDFC (Housing Development Finance Corporation), the parent, is the largest financier of mortgages in India.

Zomato: In a setback for online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday ordered a probe into their business practices related to dealings with restaurant partners, neutrality, alleged unfair pricing, and other aspects.

Indian Oil, L&T, ReNew Power: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and ReNew Power (ReNew) on Monday said they have entered into binding agreement to form a joint venture company for green hydrogen business.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank’s total deposits grew 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,81,712 crore as of March 31, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Its gross advances grew by 9.5% to Rs 1,47,644 crore from Rs 1,34,877 crore on March 31, 2021.

Bank of Maharashtra: Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Monday said it has witnessed over 27 per cent growth in gross advances at Rs 1,36,733 crore during the financial year 2021-22, while deposits grew by 16 per cent to Rs 2,02,641 crore.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country’s largest payment organization, to transform its payment system operations and help implement the Real-Time Rail (RTR).