HDFC, Godrej Consumer, Indiamart among 44 NSE stocks to touch 52-week highs, 9 stocks hit 52-week lows

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in red in the intraday trade on Thursday. Nifty fell below the crucial 17750 level and BSE Sensex below 60150. The banking index, Bank Nifty was trading below 41650. The broader indices were trading mixed with Nifty Small Cap 100 and Midcap 100 gaining 0.15% while the Nifty 100 fell 0.13%. Sectorally, Nifty IT tanked 2.5% while Nifty Pharma and Auto rose 0.18% and 0.10% respectively. AU Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and SBI were the most active Nifty equities.

Nifty 50 gainers and losers

Apollo Hospital, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, Britannia, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, ONGC, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL, NTPC, Wipro, TCS, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp were the losers.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 71 stocks hit their upper price band. ABM International, Ace Integrated Solutions, Arrow Greentech, Arvee Laboratories and DB Realty were among the scrips. 24 stocks hit their lower price band including Forth Dimension Solutions, Binani Industries, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Indostar Capital Finance and Lorenzini Apparels. Additionally, 15 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52-week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 44 stocks hit their 52-week highs including Choice International, Anupam Rasayan India, Apar Industries, Data Patterns, Godrej Consumer Products, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Indiamart Intermesh, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Max Healthcare Institute and Zydus Lifesciences.

Alternatively, 9 stocks hit 52-week lows including Lorenzini Apparels, PNB Housing Fin, Securekloud Technologies, Eastern Silk Industries, SEPC Ltd, Seya Industries, SVP Global Textiles and Vikas Lifecare.

Volume Gainers

Jocil, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Inspirisys Solutions, AU Small Finance Bank, Reliance Home Finance, United Polyfab Gujarat, Hindcon Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hardwyn India, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Madras Fertilizers and Graphite India are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.