HDFC, Britannia, Tata Coffee, Wipro, Yes Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics stocks in focus May 2

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down start on the first trading day of the month, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the early trade, Nifty futures tanked 261.50 points or 1.53 per cent to 16,865 on Singaporean Exchange. NSE Nifty 50 index looks to gives up the crucial 17000-mark in opening deals. In the previous session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,061, down 460 points or 0.8%, broader NSE Nifty 50 shut shop at 17,102.5, down 142.5 points or 0.83%.

Analysts say it’s almost two weeks under consolidation but markets are not offering any cue over the next directional move. “We suggest waiting for a decisive breakout from the 16,800-17,300 zone in Nifty. Meanwhile, participants should limit positions and focus on identifying the sectors/themes which are showing resilience amid the consolidation bias,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking, said.

Stocks to watch on 2 May 2022

Britannia, HDFC: BSE-listed companies such as Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Britannia Industries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, Adani Wilmar, Castrol India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Devyani International, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, IDBI Bank, Inox Leisure, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Meghmani Organics, NGL Fine-Chem, Olectra Greentech, Saregama India, Shakti Pumps (India), and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 2.

Shriram City Union Finance: To facilitate a hassle-free merger of Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) with Shriram Transport Finance (STFC), the former has started a pilot project to train employees to cross-sell STFC products.

Tata Coffee: The merger of Tata Coffee Ltd with Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) will be completed in 12-14 months and the companies are in the early stages of filing the regulatory process, an official said.

Defence stocks: Purchase of defence-related goods and services by the Defence Ministry from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and others on the government’s business-to-government (B2G) portal Government eMarketplace (GEM) jumped over 250 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year. According to a statement by the ministry on Saturday, procurement orders through GeM reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore during FY22. Stocks such as Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mazagon Dock Shipyard, Cochin Shipyard, among others will be in focus.

Yes Bank: Mumbai-headquartered Yes Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 367 crore in the March quarter of FY22. The private-sector lender had incurred a loss of Rs 3,788 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its performance was led by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and a decline in provisions.

Wipro: Wipro’s revenue increased 2.7% sequentially to Rs 20,860 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. The compnay said that the interim dividend of Rs 1 and Rs 5 that were declared on 14 January and 25 March shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.