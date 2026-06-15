HDFC Bank Ltd. could emerge as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Reserve Bank of India‘s FCNR(B) deposit scheme even as its core business momentum continues to strengthen, according to reports by Nomura and Motilal Oswal. The brokerages said improving deposit growth, healthier asset quality, lower funding pressures and stronger business growth could support earnings over the coming years.

Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 950, implying an upside of about 23%, while Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating and target price of Rs 1,100, implying an upside of about 38%.

Nomura said the RBI’s FCNR(B) swap window for fresh NRI deposits could address several concerns that have weighed on HDFC Bank, including slower deposit mobilisation, an elevated credit-deposit ratio, relatively low liquidity coverage and reliance on wholesale funding.

“The market concerns that have weighed on HDFCB are not independent problems. Deposit growth lagging expectations, CD ratio above management’s guidance, LCR the lowest among large private peers, and a higher reliance on short-term wholesale funding. They are the same problems viewed from different perspectives. The RBI’s FCNR(B) scheme could address all these in a single window, making HDFCB a potential standout beneficiary in our coverage,” Nomura said.

Nomura on HDFC Bank: ‘Buy’

Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank and maintained its target price at Rs 950, implying an upside of about 23%.

The brokerage estimates HDFC Bank could attract around $8.7 billion of FCNR(B) deposits, translating into a deposit inflow of about Rs 82,800 crore. According to Nomura, this would represent roughly 2.7% of the bank’s FY26 deposit base and would be the largest incremental benefit among major private-sector banks.

Nomura expects HDFC Bank’s FY27 deposit growth to improve to 17.7% from 15% earlier if FCNR(B) inflows materialise as expected. The brokerage also estimates loan growth could rise to 15.2% while the credit-deposit ratio improves to 92.6%, with liquidity coverage remaining comfortable at around 115%.

The brokerage noted that HDFC Bank has raised about Rs 2.5 lakh crore through certificates of deposit since June 2025, accounting for roughly 15% of total industry issuances. It believes long-tenure FCNR(B) deposits could reduce dependence on this higher-cost wholesale funding and ease pressure on margins.

“FCNR could remove this dilemma. Pro-forma deposit growth could re-rate from around 15% to around 18% in FY27 through the NRI channel, without a domestic rate war. Loan growth, which was at risk of moderating, can improve while liquidity coverage remains comfortable. As long-tenor NRI deposits substitute short-tenor CD funding, the elevated reliance on wholesale money that has characterised the past year reduces,” Nomura said.

Motilal Oswal on HDFC Bank: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,100, implying an upside of about 38%.

The brokerage said HDFC Bank delivered a steady March-quarter performance, supported by healthy business growth, margin expansion and robust asset quality. Net profit rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 19,220 crore, while net interest income increased 3.2% to Rs 33,080 crore. Net interest margin improved 3 basis points sequentially to 3.38%.

Deposits grew 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 31.1 lakh crore, while advances increased 12.1% to Rs 29.4 lakh crore. The credit-deposit ratio moderated to 94.6% from 98.7% in the previous quarter.

Asset quality also improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.15% while net non-performing assets stood at 0.38%. The provision coverage ratio improved to 67%, and the bank maintained a strong capital position with a CET-1 ratio of 17.3% and total capital adequacy ratio of 19.7%.

“Loan growth improved from around 5% last year to around 12% this year; outlook remains positive with continued focus on calibrated growth. Corporate lending was a key growth driver in the fourth quarter, with the outlook remaining constructive. Deposits increased by around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with over half of the year’s deposit accretion coming in the fourth quarter,” Motilal Oswal cited from management commentary.

The brokerage expects HDFC Bank to deliver FY28 return on assets of 1.9% and return on equity of 14.9%. It also expects net interest margins to improve gradually as higher-cost borrowings are retired and operating leverage strengthens.

Outlook on HDFC Bank

Both brokerages see improving fundamentals for HDFC Bank, though through different lenses. Nomura believes the FCNR(B) scheme could accelerate deposit growth, support loan expansion and reduce funding costs, while Motilal Oswal points to strengthening business momentum, improving asset quality and gradual margin expansion.

With deposit growth picking up, asset quality remaining healthy and additional funding support potentially arriving through FCNR(B) deposits, both brokerages continue to maintain a positive stance on the stock.

Conclusion

HDFC Bank appears to be entering a more favourable operating phase, with improving deposit mobilisation, stable asset quality and stronger business growth. While Motilal Oswal expects the bank’s earnings profile to benefit from gradual margin expansion and healthy loan growth, Nomura believes the RBI’s FCNR(B) scheme could provide an additional boost by accelerating deposit growth, easing funding pressures and supporting balance-sheet metrics.

Both brokerages retain their ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock, reflecting confidence in the bank’s ability to sustain growth while improving profitability and funding efficiency over the medium term.

Disclaimer: The specific stock ratings, target prices, and earnings upside projections discussed in this report are based on institutional equity research from Nomura and Motilal Oswal and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations for retail investors. Equity investments in the banking and financial services sector carry inherent risks, including systemic liquidity fluctuations, variations in credit-deposit ratios, and changing regulatory policies set by the Reserve Bank of India. Because individual financial goals, risk tolerances, and investment horizons differ, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making specific capital allocations.

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