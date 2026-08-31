Two of India’s major private lenders are heading into leadership transitions at almost the same time.
HDFC Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan will retire on October 26, 2026. At Kotak Mahindra Bank, MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani has also decided not to seek another term after his tenure ends on December 31, 2026.
That puts succession planning at the centre of the investment debate for both stocks.
But the situations are not identical. HDFC Bank is dealing with a broader leadership reshuffle after a difficult period, while Kotak Mahindra Bank has started its succession process with several internal candidates already being considered.
How do the two succession processes compare, and with both stocks facing different earnings and valuation expectations, which bank offers the better risk-reward for investors?
Let’s take a look at what investors need to watch next –
HDFC Bank vs Kotak Bank: Two succession processes, different situations
HDFC Bank in an exchange filing said Jagdishan will not seek another term and will step down on October 26, 2026. The board has indicated that it will fast-track the process of finding his successor.
Several names are being discussed. According to multiple brokerage reports, Kaizad Bharucha, the current Deputy Managing Director, is seen as the key internal contender, while Jimmy Tata, the bank’s chief credit officer, is another possible internal candidate.
There will also be a search for external candidates.
The leadership changes do not stop there. Former Axis Bank Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma is scheduled to join HDFC Bank as CFO-designate on September 1, 2026. Former Finance Secretary and former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has also recently taken over as chairman following Atanu Chakraborty’s exit.
Motilal Oswal report noted that “Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy MD, remains the key internal contender to succeed Mr. Jagdishan. Another potential internal candidate is Mr. Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, who has been associated with the bank for more than 30 years.”
Kotak Mahindra Bank is also preparing for a CEO change. Vaswani said on June 27, 2026 that he would not seek reappointment after his term ends on December 31, 2026, citing personal reasons.
The bank has started the succession process, although no formal shortlist has been announced.
HDFC Bank vs Kotak Bank: What investors need to watch?
For HDFC Bank, the key question is who succeeds Jagdishan and whether the leadership transition affects deposit mobilisation, fee income and growth momentum. The key issue is how quickly the board can settle on a successor and whether the leadership transition affects deposits, fees and growth momentum.
For Kotak, the focus is more on whether the bank can use its internal leadership bench to ensure a smooth transition before December 31.
The timeline for regulatory approval will also matter. In its report dated July 28, 2026, Jefferies analysed chief executive appointments at nine private banks over seven years. The brokerage noted, “We analyse such appointments at 9 Private banks over 7yrs. We note that board approvals come 8mths ahead of term and RBI confirms within next 6mths.”
Jefferies also pointed out that the process has become faster in some recent cases, saying, “Of late, RBI has confirmed sooner, within 35-90 days, at IIB, Federal & Kotak.”
It added, “In most cases, RBI granted CEOs a term of 3 years, in line with board’s request, with some exceptions.”
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