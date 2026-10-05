The banking sector is in focus as more than 23 banks announced their Q2 business updates over the weekend. Sustained retail demand, higher utilisation levels by MSME borrowers, healthy corporate borrowings, and higher-than-expected FCNR(B) flows are expected to support the growth momentum for domestic banks.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal, in its latest report, has detailed six banks, including private, public, and small finance banks with ‘Buy’ ratings.

Here is a detailed analysis of Motilal Oswal’s investment rationale –

Motilal Oswal on HDFC Bank: Betting on new leadership

HDFC Bank reported robust business growth for the second quarter of financial year 2027, in-line with expectations. Moreover, the bank’s appointment of Anup Bagchi as the new MD and CEO removes a “key overhang” around the leadership succession and brings external perspective at a time when the bank is trying to rebuild investor confidence, Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 925, indicating an upside of nearly 32% from its current levels. The stock is down 2.6% around Rs 702 intraday on Monday.

“A new leadership team, alongside an improvement in growth and earnings trajectory, should improve investor sentiment,” Motilal said. It expects the bank’s earnings to improve from FY28 onwards.

Motilal Oswal on Punjab National Bank: Global biz up 11%

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the public sector bank. PNB’s global business rose 11.95% on year to Rs 31.2 trillion in Q2 and domestic business was up 10.8% on year at Rs 29.7 lakh crores. Global advances increased 14.8% to Rs 13.4 lakh crore, led by lower growth in domestic advances.

Motilal Oswal on Indian Bank: Steady business growth

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Indian Bank. The bank’s total business grew 14.2% to Rs 15.96 lakh crore in Q2, with gross advances rising 16.6% to Rs 7.23 lakh crore. This growth was mostly driven by healthy traction in the RAM segment.

Indian Bank’s deposits for the quarter rose 12.4% to Rs 8.7 lakh crore. Its CASA ratio was at 39.28% in the second quarter, slightly lower than 39.73% in the previous quarter.

Motilal Oswal on Canara Bank: Growth traction across segments

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Canara Bank. The bank’s total business grew 15.8% to Rs 30.7 lakh crore in Q2. Its global advances rose by 19.3% to Rs 13.7 lakh crore, led by good traction in the RAM segment.

Canara Bank delivered healthy overall business growth, as per Motilal Oswal. Its global deposits were up 13.1% on year to Rs 16.9 lakh crore and domestic deposits grew 11% to Rs 15.5 trillion.

Motilal Oswal on AU Small Finance Bank: Loan portfolio in focus

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on AU Small Finance. The bank reported a nearly 28% on-year growth in gross advances to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Its total loan portfolio rose 25.1% on year including the securitised and IBPC loan portfolio.

Its CASA deposit growth was higher than overall deposit growth by 270 basis points sequentially at 10.8% to Rs 50,300 crore, resulting in CASA ratio improving to 29.5% from 28.8% as of Q1. “Overall business growth was healthy, with strong growth in CASA deposits. AU Bank remains our top pick in the mid-sized private bank space,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal on Equitas Small Finance Bank: Healthy advances

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Equitas Small Finance. Its advances growth remains healthy, supported by strong mobilisation. The gross advances grew 29.6% on year and 6.4% sequentially to Rs 50,700 crore.

Motilal Oswal on banking sector

Motilal Oswal has rated the banks ‘Buy’ on a host of factors including healthy advance growth, steady ramp up of business and advances seeing a consistent upward trajectory. All eyes are now on the Q2 earnings of the banks.