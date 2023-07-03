HDFC Bank’s share price gained 1.3% to Rs 1,724.25, while HDFC’s stock price jumped 2.5% to Rs 2,897.6 on the first day of trading following the merger of the two lenders. Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank’s merger came into effect from July 1, after receiving approval from shareholders and regulators.

“The window for trading in the securities of the Corporation would be closed with effect from Saturday, July 1, 2023, and shall continue to remain closed up to Record Date i.e. up to Thursday, July 13, 2023 (for determining the shareholders of the Corporation who shall be issued and allotted the shares of HDFC Bank), for all the employees, designated employees, and directors of the Corporation including their immediate relatives, in terms of the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015,” said HDFC in an exchange filing.

HDFC Bank to emerge stronger following merger

“Announcement of merger date of HDFC twins triggered buying in HDFC Bank which resulted in almost 3.5% gains in the stock. As a result, Bank Nifty also managed to surpass 44500 levels despite below par performance from rest of the stocks,” said an ICICIdirect report on Friday.

HDFC Bank’s merger with HDFC would give it access to a large retail customer pool (mortgages) which we believe has become the key franchise product to strengthen customer engagement for retail banks in India. We forecast sector-leading earnings growth of 18% in FY23-26E and superior return ratios with a high degree of earnings visibility,” said Goldman Sachs in a recent report ahead of the merger.