The HDFC Bank share price is in focus today after a strong Q4 update. The shares have had a rough run after the sudden exit of Atanu Chakraborty. However, the strong Q4 performance is expected to assuage some of the investor confidence. It is currently hovering close to the 52-week lows. The big question is, can the Q4 update lift sentiment ahead of the quarterly earnings announcement on April 18?

HDFC Bank Q4 update

India’s largest private lender reported its quarterly business update for Q4FY26. Its current and savings account (CASA) deposits came in at Rs 10.61 lakh crore, an increase of 12.3% year-over-year (YoY). The CASA ratio eased to 37–38% from 38–39% in the previous quarter, reflecting pressure on low-cost deposit mobilisation.

The bank’s deposits grew 14.4% YoY to almost Rs 25 lakh crore, surging more than a 10.2% expansion in assets under management (AUM), as against the industry trend. The bank’s AUM grew to Rs 30.58 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, while deposits stood at Rs 31.06 lakh crore.

The private lender’s total deposits stood at approximately Rs 23.5 lakh crore as of March 31, up from nearly Rs 20.5 lakh crore a year ago. The gap between loan and deposit growth kept the credit-deposit ratio elevated at around 106–108%.

Industry average till March 15, published by the Reserve Bank of India, showed that bank credit grew by 13.8% year-on-year, 300 basis points more than the average deposit accretion.

HDFC Bank in focus on governance concerns

Apart from that, the bank does not intend to file a legal suit against its former part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, following his resignation letter in March, according to news reports.

As of now, the bank has suspended three senior executives and penalised 12 other employees for their role in the alleged mis-selling of AT-1 bonds in 2018-19

HDFC Bank share price performance

The share price of HDFC Bank has fallen 1.7% in the last five trading sessions. The private lender’s stock has declined 12.4% in the past one month and 23% in the last six months. HDFC Bank’s share price has erased 14.55% over the past 12 months.

HDFC Bank Q3FY26

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 18,654 crore, an increase of 11.5% year-on-year in Q3 FY26 from Rs 16,736 crore in Q3FY25.

Total income rose 33.4 % YoY to Rs 90,005 crore, led by a 144% jump in treasury profit to Rs 2,228 crore. The private lender’s net interest income grew over 6% YoY to Rs 32,615 crore and other income increased 16% to Rs 13,254 crore. Asset quality improved, with gross NPAs declining to 1.24% and net NPAs to 0.42%.