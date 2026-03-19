The share price of the private lender giant HDFC Bank will be in focus today, March 19 after a sudden leadership change at the top raised questions among investors. Moreover, this recent development comes at a time when the stock has already been under pressure.

So, what exactly has happened and why does it matter now? Let’s take a look –

A sudden exit at the top

The biggest reason why the shares is in focus is the resignation of the bank’s part-time chairman and independent director, Atanu Chakraborty. He stepped down from his role on March 18 with immediate effect, according to the company’s exchange filing.

In his letter, he pointed out that some practices within the bank over the past two years did not align with his personal values and ethics.

“Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal Values and Ethics,” he added in his resignation letter.

At the same time, he also acknowledged the work culture within the organisation and appreciated teams handling compliance, audit, and governance functions.

Interim leadership in place

Following the resignation, the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Keki Mistry as the interim part-time chairman.

He will take on this role starting March 19 for a period of three months. This temporary arrangement ensures that there is no gap in leadership at the top.

ADR reaction adds to sentiment

The reaction was also visible in the overseas market. The bank’s American Depository Receipts (ADR), listed on the New York Stock Exchange, fell over 7% after the news came out. This was opne of the sharpest fall in the share rice in recent times.

HDFC Bank share price performance

Another reason the stock is in focus is its recent performance. The share price has been under pressure across different time periods.

Over the past one month, the share price of this private lender has declined around 8%. In the last six months, it has fallen about 13%.

Looking at a one-year view, the stock is down 3%, while so far in 2026, it has dropped nearly 15%.

Conclusion

Going ahead, investors will closely track how the bank addresses concerns around governance and leadership.