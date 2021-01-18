  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC Bank share price hits new 52-week high on jump in Q3 net profit; should you buy?

By: |
January 18, 2021 11:07 AM

HDFC Bank share price gained 2.3 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,500 apiece on BSE today. The bank reported an 18.1 per cent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 8,758 crore.

HDFC Bank, hdfc bank share price, hdfc bank Q3 resultsHDFC Bank share price has more than doubled from March 2020 low of Rs 739 apiece on BSE.

HDFC Bank share price gained 2.3 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,500 apiece on BSE today. The bank reported an 18.1 per cent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 8,758 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 7,416 crore in the same period last year. HDFC Bank’s net interest income for the third quarter grew 15.1 per cent to Rs 16,317 crore helped by growth in advances, which was at 15.6 per cent. While other income during the same period stood at Rs 7,443 crore. Domestic research and brokerage firms Motilal Oswal Financial Services and LKP Securities have given a ‘buy’ rating to the stock with a potential upside of up to 17 per cent from the previous close.

HDFC Bank share price has more than doubled from March 2020 low of Rs 739 apiece on BSE. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have given a ‘buy’ rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 1,720 apiece, implying a 17 per cent rally. They have marginally increased their earnings estimates and expect a 20 per cent PAT CAGR over FY20–FY23E –with ROA/ROE of 2.1%/18.2% for FY23E. The domestic brokerage firm said that HDFC Bank has delivered strong business growth as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. It noted that the bank’s operating performance remains steady, aided by healthy revenue growth, improving margins, and controlled opex.

Related News

In the last three months, HDFC Bank shares have surged 38 per cent. HDFC Banks’ total deposits were up 19 per cent to Rs 12 lakh crore. While total advances as of December- end stood at Rs 10.8 lakh crore an increase of 15.6 per cent. LKP Securities noted that HDFC Bank expected to outperform the sector led by healthy growth in operating income, much higher provision than the regulatory requirement in the balance sheet, strong capital cushion of 17 per cent at CET1 level and the best in class underwriting and risk management practices. The analysts at the brokerage firm see 12 per cent rise in the share price. It has pegged a 12-month price target of Rs 1,643 apiece and expects HDFC Bank to remain one of the best among all the lending businesses.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

HDFC Bank
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. HDFC Bank share price hits new 52-week high on jump in Q3 net profit should you buy?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Risky to be underweight Indian stocks’; Radhika Gupta tells how Edelweiss is putting Rs 46,500 cr to work
2IRFC IPO opens; should you subscribe for the listing gains or long-term gains?
3Stocks in focus today: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Wipro, IRFC, Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate