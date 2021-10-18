HDFC Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, UltraTech Cement, Fortis Healthcare stocks in focus

Analysts say Nifty has already rallied nearly 900 points this month and hence there is a strong possibility of temporary weakness

Nifty futures were trading 38 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 18,442 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday, hinting at a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the week gone by, the 30-stock benchmark rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent. The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time on Thursday. Analysts say Nifty has already rallied nearly 900 points this month and hence there is a strong possibility of temporary weakness. “We are of the view that 18200 could be the trend decider level for positional traders and above the same the uptrend formation will continue up to 18500-18750 levels. On the flip side, dismissal of 18200 could trigger another correction wave up to 18100-18050 levels,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: The second quarter of the fiscal is likely to be a healthy quarter for telecom companies, where Jio’s performance will be driven by subscriber additions, and Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will benefit from tariff hikes and some recovery post-severe wave of COVID-19, according to some analysts.

RIL: Freshpik, a first-of-its-kind experiential gourmet food superstore from Reliance Retail, has launched its maiden store at Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. With the launch of Freshpik, Reliance Retail forays into Ultra-Premium grocery segment in India.

HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts: HDFC Bank and Avenue Supermarts announced their second quarter earnings last week. HDFC Bank reported standalone profit at Rs 8,834 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 7,513.11 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 17,684.39 crore from Rs 15,776.39 crore on-year.

UltraTech Cement, L&T: BSE-listed companies such as UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Route Mobile, Alok Industries, Concord Drugs, Craftsman Automation, Gujarat Hotels, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Hatsun Agro Product, International Travel House, Lloyds Steels Industries, Navigant Corporate Advisors, Sunedison Infrastructure, SVP Global Ventures, Tanfac Industries, Tata Coffee, and Uniply Decor will announce September quarter earnings on October 18.

Fortis Healthcare: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s shareholding reduced in Fortis Healthcare to 4.23 per cent (3.19 crore shares) in September 2021 quarter, from 4.31 per cent (3.25 crore shares) in June quarter.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance said it has aborted Rs 4,000-crore share sale plan to US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group and others.