HDFC Bank Rating: Pick-up in growth could aid re-rating

Slippages were manageable & restructured loans rose from 0.8% of loans to 1.5%. Subs’ performance rebounded led by HDB-FS.
For Q2FY22, HDFCB’s profit of `88 bn, up 18% y-o-y, was a tad ahead of estimate aided by lower provisions. We are encouraged to see 5-7% q-o-q growth in retail/ commercial loans and management outlook sounded of bouyancy. Slippages were manageable & restructured loans rose from 0.8% of loans to 1.5%. Subs’ performance rebounded led by HDB-FS. Rebound in growth could aid rerating given recent underperformance – we marginally raise est. and TP to `2,070. BUY.
Uptick in retail & commercial lending activity is positive: The key positive trend from HDFC Bank’s Q2 results was the q/q uptick in retail loans (5%) and commercial loans (7%) – reflecting normalisation in business activity and market share gains. In fact, our recent channel checks show that HDFC Bank has been quite active in financing new demand – this was echoed in mgmt. commentary for festive lending activity as well. Overall loans grew by 4.4% q/q (16% y/y), a tad slower than retail segments due to modest growth in large-corp loans. CASA deposits rose by 29% y/y to 47% of deposits.
Operating profit growth dragged by cost growth, but momentum to improve: NII rose by 12% y-o-y and 4% q-o-q; fees growth was strong at 26% y-o-y, partly due to lower base. Operating costs rose by 15% y-o-y reflecting lower base, rise in origination cost and ESOP cost amortisation. Operating profit (ex-treasury) rose by 14% y-o-y and we see the momentum improving with uptick in lending activity and topline.
Slippages stable, but need to watch out for potential slippages from restructuring: Bank saw slippages at 2% of past year loans (annualised) and gross NPLs fell by 4% q-o-q to 1.4% of loans. Restructured loans rose from 0.8% of loans to 1.5%, due to fresh restructuring under second-package – 80% of fresh restructuring was of personal loans. We note that 23% of personal loans restructured in first-package slipped into NPL. While mgmt sees only 10-20bps of loans as peak-potential impact on NPLs, we watch out for trends here. Provisions were up just 6% y-o-y and 30% of total provisions were towards contingencies; core credit costs were at 1.3% of average loans. We expect credit costs to normalise towards 1.1-1.2% of average loans, savings from which management could utilise for opex/ investments.
Subs see rebound in performance: Subsidiary profits rose strongly as HDB Financial Services returned from loss last year to profits. HDFC Securities also reported 43% y-o-y growth in profits.
Maintain Buy: We raise estimates by c.1% and see 18% CAGR in profit over FY21-24. Rebound in growth can aid rerating given recent underperformance (YTD HDFCB up 18% vs. 31% for Nifty and 26% for Nifty Bank). We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of `2,070 (from `1,900) based on bank value at 3.7x Sep-23E adjusted PB. Our price target for ADR is $92, based on FX conversion of our local price target and a 12% premium.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.