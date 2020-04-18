HDFC Bank Q4 net profit jumps 15% on-year to Rs 7,280 cr; provisions double to Rs 3,785 cr

HDFC Bank said it will not make any further dividend payouts from profit pertaining to 2019-20, as per RBI directives announced on Friday

India’s biggest private lender, HDFC Bank has reported a 15.5 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,280.22 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 6,300.81 crore during the corresponding period of last year. The bank said it will not make any further dividend payouts from profit pertaining to 2019-20, as per RBI directives announced on Friday. In order to strengthen the financial system of the country’s financial institutions, RBI directed banks to hold back dividends for FY20 so that they can conserve capital amid uncertainty led by the coronavirus crisis. Accordingly, the board of directors of HDFC Bank, at their meeting held on Saturday, did not propose any final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Key figures of HDFC Bank Q4 results