HDFC Bank, Nestle, LIC, among 64 BSE stocks to hit 52-week lows; ITC at 52-week high on F&O expiry day

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index tumbled nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry, as bears clutched D-Street. Indian share markets were following heavy losses on Wall Street in overnight trade. So far in the day, BSE Sensex fell to a day’s low of 53,053, while NSE’s Nifty 50 tanked to 15,903.80. Amid bearish market sentiment, index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Nestle India, and Wipro made fresh 52-week lows on S&P BSE Sensex. HDFC Bank fell to Rs 1,282.35, crossing the previous low of Rs 1,285, Nestle India touched Rs 16000, surpassing the last low of Rs 16,140, and Wipro made a fresh low of Rs 461. Despite market sell-off, ITC stocks rose to fresh 52-week high of Rs 279.15 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 273.10 apiece.

In the afternoon trade, a total of 40 stocks made fresh 52-week high on BSE Sensex, shrugging off the market sell-off. The marquee names were Abhinav Capital Services, Amalgamted Electricity, Bheema Cements, Cindrella Financial Services, Delta Industrial Resources, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Garbi Finvest, ITC, Madhuveer Com 18 Network, MediaOne Global Entertainment, Manglore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Titan Intech, Tokyo Finance, and VB Industries, among others.

On the flip side, 64 stocks made a fresh 52-week low on BSE Sensex. These include Astral, Birla Tyres, Bharat Petroleum Corpration (BPCL), Computer Age Mangement Services, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, CSB Bank, Dabur India, DB Corp, Emami, Future Retail, HDFC Asset Management Company, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Lupin, and Thyrocare Technologies, among others.

On National Stock Exchange (NSE), 9 stocks made new 52-week high, while 47 fell to fresh 52-week lows. The stocks that rose to 52-week highs were Chennai Petroleum Corporation, ITC, Kanani Industries, Kohinoor Foods, and Roto Pumps, among others.

On the contrary, Amber Enterprises India, Bhartiya International, CARE Ratings, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Geojit Financial Services, Honeywell Automation India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC), Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, Shriram Properties, Torrent Power, among others made fresh 52-week low on NSE.