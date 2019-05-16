HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank power Sensex, Nifty’s rally; key highlights

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 4:56:41 PM

The Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, ably assisted by a rally in shares of private lenders HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

The Sensex ended 279 points up at 37,393.48, while the Nifty closed 100.10 points higher at 11,257.10.

The Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday, ably assisted by a rally in shares of private lenders HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. Notably, the Sensex ended 279 points up at 37,393.48, while the Nifty closed 100.10 points higher at 11,257.10. HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank together contributed to more than 70% of the gains in the Nifty. Notably, HDFC Bank shares closed 1.09% higher at Rs 2,313.80, while Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 1.22% higher at Rs 1,413.85 and ICICI Bank shares closed 1.26% higher at Rs 381.80. Among the major Sensex gainers were Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Interestingly, both the key indices rallied in the last hour of trade after trading on a tepid note through most part of the day.

Also read: RBI’s ex-deputy governor on Yes Bank board shows things are worse than they look

Notably, Bajaj Finance shares closed 3.6% higher to Rs 3,111.80 after company reported a 57% on-year rise in its Q4FY19 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,176 crore against Rs 748 crore in a year ago period. The net interest income (NII) was up 50% at Rs 3,395 crore as compared to Rs 2,265 crore in the comparable period previous year. Shares of India’s largest airline by market share IndiGo plunged after media reports of an internal strife between promoters. IndiGo shares closed 8.8% lower at Rs 1,466.60 on BSE. Coming bank to Sensex majors, Yes Bank shares extended losses and plunged to a 3-year low to Rs 135 after the RBIU yesterday appointed R Gandhi as additional director to the board in a rare move. 

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,142.44 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities to the tune of Rs 671.77 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed. Stock markets in China, Japan and Korea ended on a mixed note after US slapped sanctions on Chinese telecom major Huawei. Meanwhile, the domestic currency rupee appreciated by 27 paise to 70.07 against the US dollar intra-day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank power Sensex, Nifty’s rally; key highlights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition