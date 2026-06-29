Over the last few months, one issue has kept many HDFC Bank investors apprehensive. It wasn’t about loan growth, deposits or earnings. It revolved around comments made by the bank’s former Chairman, which created uncertainty about corporate governance in the bank.

Now, those concerns seem to be easing

According to HDFC Bank, an independent legal review has not found evidence supporting the former Chairman’s statements. The brokerage house Jefferies believes this development could ease out a major overhang on the stock and may pave the way for important leadership decisions in the coming months.

In its report, Jefferies has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank and assigned a target price of Rs 1,050. This implies an upside potential of nearly 32% from the current market price.

Here’s a look at the key reasons why the brokerage house is bullish on this stock and the rationale behind it –

Independent legal review brings clarity

HDFC Bank appointed two international law firms – Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. to conduct an independent legal review into comments made by former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

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The review covered the two-year period before Chakraborty’s resignation. It included board meeting minutes, committee papers, interviews with independent directors, senior management and several other internal documents.

According to Jefferies, the findings offered a significant level of clarity.

The report noted, “The contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s Statement.”

It further added that “External Law Firms’ review did not identify any basis for the Statement.”

Jefferies also highlighted that “The Bank and External Law Firms repeatedly requested that Mr. Chakraborty speak with External Law Firms as part of the legal review, but ultimately the interview with Mr. Chakraborty did not occur.”

Why does this matter for investors?

According to Jefferies, the legal review could remove one of the biggest uncertainties surrounding HDFC Bank in recent months.

The brokerage believes the findings could help restore investor confidence, especially after the bank underperformed its banking peers following the Chairman’s resignation earlier this year.

Jefferies noted that “clarity on this matter will allay investor concerns.”

The brokerage also pointed out that the stock has underperformed banking peers since the Chairman resigned on March 18, making the latest development particularly important from an investor’s perspective.

Leadership decisions could be the next trigger

Jefferies believes the legal review could help clear the path for upcoming leadership decisions.

One key event investors are watching is the appointment of a new Chairman.

Another is the renewal of the tenure of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Sashi Jagdishan, whose current term is scheduled to end in October 2026.

According to the brokerage report, “This may lay the path for bank to appoint new Chairman & renew Mr. Sashi Jagdishan’s term as CEO.”

Jefferies believes these developments could become important catalysts for the stock over the coming months.

Valuations still look attractive, says Jefferies

Jefferies believes HDFC Bank’s valuation remains reasonable compared with its long-term growth profile.

The brokerage said the stock is currently trading at around 13 times its estimated FY27 earnings per share (EPS) and about 1.7 times adjusted price-to-book value, levels it considers attractive.

Based on this, Jefferies has retained HDFC Bank among its preferred banking picks.

What should investors watch next?

As per the brokerage house, the legal review has addressed one of the biggest concerns weighing on sentiment. The next key things to watch out for include the appointment of a new Chairman, the renewal of the Chief Executive Officer’s tenure and the bank’s ability to continue delivering steady business growth.

Disclaimer: The content above reflects third-party brokerage analysis, ratings, and price targets from Jefferies regarding HDFC Bank, alongside corporate governance summaries based on an external legal review. Market investments are subject to inherent risks. This commentary is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute a direct offer, solicitation, or official investment advice by this publication. Readers are strongly advised to verify all financial data and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any binding investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.