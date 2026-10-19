HDFC Bank’s September-quarter results are now out, but the next question for investors is whether the bank can sustain its earnings growth and improve profitability in the coming quarters. While its profit and net interest income (NII) grew year-on-year, retail deposit growth remains a key area to watch.

Global investment bank Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank and set a target price of Rs 880 per share. This implies an upside potential of around 21% from the current market price.

According to the report, the bank’s performance will depend on how it manages deposits, shifts its lending mix and improves margins under its incoming leadership.

Let’s take a look at what Jefferies report says and why the brokerage is bullish on this private lender –

Profit grows, but deposit growth remains a concern

HDFC Bank reported a September-quarter profit of Rs 19,500 crore, up around 5% year-on-year. According to Jefferies, net interest income grew 10%, ahead of its estimates, partly because of better net interest margins (NIMs).

The global investment bank report noted that “Core NIMs hold-up better; reallocation of assets to aid NIMs.” It expects the bank to benefit as funds are deployed towards retail and business banking loans over the next two to three quarters.

However, retail deposits grew 11% year-on-year. These deposits, which include money held in savings and current accounts as well as retail fixed deposits, are an important source of funds for lending. Jefferies said a recovery in this segment will be important for improving margins and return on assets.

Will a change in the loan mix lift margins?

HDFC Bank’s loans grew 16% year-on-year during the quarter. After adjusting for funds raised through foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposits, loan growth stood at 14%, according to the brokerage report. Deposits rose 19%, while growth excluding the assumed retention of FCNR-B deposits was estimated at 16%.

Jefferies expects the bank to redirect some of these funds towards retail and business banking loans. Retail loans grew 8% year-on-year after adjusting for FCNR-B-related funding, while business banking loans increased 23%. Corporate loan growth stood at 16%.

The firm expects this shift, along with the benefit of rate hikes, to support margins and revenue over the next two to three quarters. It also noted that the bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 113%, towards the lower end of its target range of 110% to 120%.

Asset quality remains a key factor

Another factor supporting Jefferies’ view is the bank’s credit quality. Gross non-performing loans (NPLs), which are loans on which borrowers have stopped making timely repayments, stood at 1.1% of total loans. Net NPLs were at 0.4%.

The report said, “Asset quality strong.” Gross slippages were equivalent to 0.9% of loans outstanding a year earlier, compared with 1.2% in the corresponding period last year. Provisions were around 0.5% of loans, while the bank also held buffer provisions equivalent to 1.2% of loans.

However, Jefferies expects credit costs to rise somewhat in the financial years 2028 and 2029 as lending conditions normalise and the bank transitions to expected credit loss (ECL) norms.

New leadership and profitability in focus

Management changes will also be closely watched. HDFC Bank’s new chief executive officer (CEO) is scheduled to take charge on October 27, while deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha has submitted his resignation, with relief expected from December 31, 2026.

According to Jefferies, clarity on senior management appointments and changes will be important. Jefferies’ expects a return on equity (ROE) of 14% in FY28 after revising its estimates for interest-rate changes and FCNR-B deposits.

Jefferies has retained its target price of Rs 880, valuing the bank at 1.6 times its estimated adjusted book value for December 2028 and including the value of its stakes in subsidiaries.

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It also considers the current valuation of 1.4 times estimated FY28 adjusted price-to-book value and 11 times price-to-earnings reasonable.

What investors need to watch

The key indicators to track after the results are retail deposit growth, the shift towards retail and business banking loans, margins, credit costs and the impact of management changes on profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.