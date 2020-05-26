HDFC Bank, ITC lift Sensex over 400 points, Nifty tops 9,150; check what’s moving D-Street today

Barring Nifty Media , all the sectoral indices were trading with upticks. Nifty FMCG index advanced 360 points or 1.30 per cent

Headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading with gains on Tuesday mirroring the positive global markets. The 30-share Sensex surpassed the crucial 31,000-mark, gaining 414 points. While the broader Nifty 50 index also zoomed past 9,150 mark. The surge in indices was supported by the hopes of economic recovery on the back of relaxations in lockdown restrictions. In the 30-share pack Sensex, Titan was the biggest gainer, up 4.55 per cent at Rs 888 apiece. UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle India were up 2.5-4.5 per cent.

HDFC Bank top Sensex contributor: HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (LT), ITC Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Infosys were among the top contributors to Sensex’s up move today.

Bharti Airtel top Sensex laggard: Bharti Airtel led the pack of losers, falling as much as 5.4 per cent to Rs 561 apiece on reports of equity stake sale. TCS, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were among other stocks that were traded in the negative territory.

Metal stocks shine: Barring Nifty Media, all the sectoral indices were trading with upticks. Nifty FMCG index advanced 360 points or 1.30 per cent led by gains in Godrej Industries, Nestle India, Jubilant Foodworks and Tata Consumer Products. Similarly, Nifty metal index surged 2.56 per cent with Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industrie as top index gainers.

Quarter earnings today: 8K Miles, Blue Dart, Coromandel International, Deepak Nitrite, Jaiprakash Power, Max Financial Services, Wonderla Holidays, VIP Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Praj Industries are among 19 companies which are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,353.9 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold shares worth Rs 344.16 crore on net basis on Friday, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Coronavirus cases in India: The total number of coronavirus cases in India witnessed a sharp spike of 6,535 new cases and 146 deaths. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,45,380 and death toll has reached 4,167.