HDFC Bank, Infosys, IPCA Labs, Century Textiles, Persistent Systems, Mahindra Logistics stocks in focus

The SGX Nifty signaled that domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might open in the green, as Nifty futures traded 28 points higher at 17,787 on the Singaporean exchange. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex ended Monday’s session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 jumped 119.35 points or 0.68% to 17,743.40 and Sensex surged 401.04 points or 0.67% to 60,056.10.

“The positive market sentiment in the domestic market was boosted by strong earnings reported by heavyweights. This led to a reversal in the cautiousness from initial below expectation FYQ4 results. However, the weak global sentiment did raise some concerns midway. But the banking sector played a key role in this upward trend, with sector majors reporting strong earnings,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks in focus on 25 April, Tuesday

IPCA Labs

IPCA Labs and Unichem Laboratories entered into a definitive agreement for IPCA Labs to acquire 33.38% stake in Unichem for a total consideration of Rs 1,034.06 crore. The price per share for this agreement is Rs 440, which is over 12% higher than Monday’s closing price on the NSE.

Persistent Systems

Revenue for the company grew 35.3% on-year to $1.03 billion in FY23. Sequentially, the revenue is higher by 3.9% at $274.55 million. The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per share and special dividend of Rs 10 per share on achieving $1 billion in annual revenue, on equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each.

Infosys

Infosys signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabian Aramco, a petrochemical and energy firm, to collaborate on human resource technology.

Century Textiles

Q4 FY23 consolidated sales increased by 3.2% QoQ, while FY23 sales surged by 16% on-year. Consolidated EBITDA for Q4 FY23 increased substantially by 191% QoQ and 99% on-year.

Mahindra Logistics

Revenue for FY23 is at Rs 5,128 crore as compared to Rs 4,141 crore on-year, up 23.8%. PAT is at Rs 25 crore compared to Rs 15 crore in FY22. The firm also announced a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share.

Also Read BoM Q4 net profit more than doubles

IIFL Securities

The total Income stood at Rs 405.2 crore for Q4 FY23, up 17% QoQ, while the total comprehensive income stood at Rs 86.4 crore for Q4 FY23, up 35% QoQ. Assets under management and custody stood at Rs 1,24,573 crore.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank on Monday said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has given approval for merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with parent HDFC. As part of a composite scheme of amalgamation, Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments and a foreign step-down subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, received approval for the merger with HDFC Bank.