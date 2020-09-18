Stocks in focus: HDFC Bank, Happiest Minds Technologies, Dr Reddy’s, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced settlement of US Revlimid® (lenalidomide) capsules patent litigation with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb

Nifty Futures were trading just 16.75 points or 0.15 per cent at 11,543.80 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a muted opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. Indian share market ended lower in the previous session pushed by US Fed policy concerns over economic recovery, rising border tensions between India-China and weak global cues. In today’s trade, Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher in early trade. While the US stocks ended lower in the overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.47 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27 per cent.

Stocks in focus today

HDFC Bank: US-based Rosen Law Firm has filed a class-action suit against HDFC Bank on behalf of its shareholders, alleging that the lender had misled its investors. The firm has sought damages from the bank and sought a trial by jury, according to a copy of the complaint available on Rosen’s website.

Happiest Minds Technologies: Plutus Wealth Management bought 10 lakh shares of Happiest Minds Technologies at Rs 350 per share. Happiest Minds Technologies made a debut on the bourses with listing gains of 123 per cent.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced settlement of US Revlimid® (lenalidomide) capsules patent litigation with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb, it said in a BSE filing.

Hindalco, Hind Copper: Hindalco Industries has tied up with Hindustan Copper to source copper concentrate in a bid to make import substitution, which would reduce the nation’s dependence on imported copper. Hindustan Copper and private sector Hindalco have signed an MoU for long-term sale and purchase of copper concentrate produced by the CPSE.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company announced its new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia. Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets.

EIH: The company informed that its board of directors approved the offer and issue of equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 350 crore.