HDFC Bank fixes coupon rate of USD 1 billion AT-1 bonds at 3.70%

The US dollar-denominated, direct, subordinated, unsecured, Basel III Compliant, Additional Tier 1 notes are rated Ba3 by Moody's Rating Services, it added.
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday fixed the coupon rate of its USD 1 billion additional tier- I (AT-1) bonds at 3.70 per cent per annum. The notes will be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The US dollar-denominated, direct, subordinated, unsecured, Basel III Compliant, Additional Tier 1 notes are rated Ba3 by Moody’s Rating Services, it added.
The perpetual notes will not be offered or sold in India under the applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time, it said. Earlier in April, the bank had informed that it is planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds.
- Chemplast Sanmar IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium weak; listing on Aug 24
- Petrol and diesel price today: Diesel rate cut again, petrol unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
- Gold prices fall on stronger dollar; US Federal Reserve to start easing bond purchases this year
“The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier-I capital), tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of the next 12 months through the private placement mode,” it had said. Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.