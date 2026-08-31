HDFC Bank is the big stock in focus this morning as the stock is undergoing a leadership transition. The current CEO and MD, Sashidhar Jagdishan, decided to not seek his reappointment and will retire on October 26, 2026. All eyes are on who would be the next CEO. The board indicated that it will fast-track the process of selection and appointment of his successor.

HDFC Bank: Major leadership changes

With Jagdishan’s decision not to seek reappointment, along with the upcoming superannuation of CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan on November 30, 2026, and other recent changes in the leadership team, the bank will witness several changes in the key management personnel.

Bhavin Lakhpatwala, Head of Strategy and IR, had also resigned earlier in June this year. Puneet Sharma, former Axis Bank CFO, is scheduled to take charge as CFO-designate of HDFC Bank on September 1.

Rajiv Kumar, ex-Chief Election Commissioner and ex-Finance Secretary, had taken charge as the new Chairman of the bank after the exit of Atanu Chakraborty.

Who will lead HDFC Bank next?

The most important question that the street is posing now is who will be leading HDFC Bank next. One of the key names doing the rounds is Kaizad Bharucha, the current Deputy MD. He remains “the key internal contender to succeed Jagdishan. Another potential internal candidate is Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, who has been associated with the bank for more than 30 years. The board will also likely evaluate external candidates,” Motilal Oswal outlined.

According to Motilal Oswal, “the Board is likely to evaluate both internal and external candidates.” According to them, though Kaizad Bharucha is a key contender given how he managed diverse portfolios across the bank over this long stint, Motilal Oswal pointed out that there could be some technical concerns and listed a few other potential options.

“Given the cap of 15 years for board membership of a bank, it may restrict him to have a full three-year tenure and may need exceptional approval from the RBI. The current ED, V. Srinivasa Rangan, ex-CFO of HDFC, has already attained the age of 66 years, which may again limit his tenure as MD given a maximum age cap of 70 years. Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, who has been associated with the bank for more than 30 years, could also be a potential candidate.” Motilal Oswal added.

According to the brokerage house, “there is a high likelihood that the board will evaluate external candidates for the role; however, given limited time, the bank will need to fast-track the process.”

What the leadership changes mean for the HDFC Bank shares

The bank is in the midst of a leadership transition after a series of significant developments, challenges in operating performance after its merger with HDFC, and significant erosion of shareholder wealth over recent years. The HDFC Bank share price has corrected 18% in the past six months and declined 27% so far in 2026 amid ongoing uncertainty.

However, most industry observers highlighted that the changes in its leadership team will help to address the “scepticism that has engulfed the bank over the recent period. A new leadership team, alongside an improvement in growth and earnings trajectory, should improve investor sentiment,” Motilal Oswal outlined.

According to Motilal Oswal, HDFC Bank’s share price has significantly underperformed its peers over the last few years, “with a tough adjustment period after the merger and recent concerns about governance after the sudden resignation of the chairman, among other issues mentioned above. The overhaul in its leadership team will help to address the overhang and aid investor sentiment. We expect the bank’s operating performance to improve from H2FY27 onwards as we project earnings to grow in the mid-teens in FY28 after sluggish trends over FY24-FY27.”

Sameer Sawant, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, “For investors, the relevant variables from here are the profile of the successor, whether the appointment is completed ahead of the retirement date or an interim arrangement becomes necessary. The bank’s underlying franchise metrics are unchanged by this announcement, and the succession disclosures over the coming weeks would be the appropriate reference point.”

What next for investors

Many market observers believe that though the HDFC Bank shares may see some knee-jerk reaction in early trade, Jagdishan’s decision removes a key uncertainty for the stock. As Motilal Oswal pointed out, “. The changes in its leadership team will help to address the skepticism that has engulfed the bank over the recent period. A new leadership team, along with an improvement in growth and earnings trajectory, should improve investor sentiment over the medium term.”