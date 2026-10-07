India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, has had a tumultuous year so far. The sudden resignation of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty was seen as the beginning of the troubles as investors became apprehensive about the lender’s management. In fact, the HDFC Bank share price has been seen in doldrums for several months now.

The stock has lost nearly 29% this year so far. On September 11, the HDFC Bank share price hit a 31-month low of Rs 681.90 apiece.

HDFC Bank: Opportunity to reset?

However, Financialexpress.com spoke to several experts who see this as ‘an opportunity to reset’ for the banking major. Can the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the MD and CEO, which was announced last week, change the bank’s fortunes? Is it the right time to buy?

Kotak Securities remains constructive on the bank after the appointment of Bagchi. “The transition provides an opportunity to reset strategy, with greater focus on profitability, liability franchise and improving return ratios. Bagchi’s track record in franchise building and execution is a positive,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

HDFC Bank: Bagchi’s appointment clears near-term hurdles

Chouhan said the important factor to take note is that the negative sentiment around the bank “appears” to be out and is now being addressed through the leadership change and strategic reset. He added that valuations are attractive, signalling a good entry opportunity.

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Following the appointment of Bagchi, global brokerage house Nomura said it removes any uncertainty around management succession and the focus will now shift to Bagchi’s strategic priorities and execution plans. Bagchi’s experience across retail and wholesale banking, capital markets, digital banking, and insurance provides a broad operating background to steer the bank through its next phase of growth.

“While the external appointment provides an opportunity for a strategic reset, the pace of execution and clarity on the medium-term growth strategy will be critical for investor confidence and a sustained re-rating,” Nomura had said.

Sneha Poddar, VP-Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “HDFC Bank is undergoing management transition after a series of adverse developments, challenges in operating performance after its merger with HDFC Ltd, and significant erosion of shareholder wealth over recent years.”

Poddar added that Bagchi brings over three decades of experience and this removes a “key overhang” surrounding the leadership succession and provides an external perspective at a time when the bank is seeking to rebuild investor confidence. “A new leadership team, alongside an improvement in growth and earnings trajectory, should improve investor sentiment.”

HDFC Bank: Is it time to buy?

Japanese brokerage major, Nomura has also retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and its target price is at Rs 950. This implies a 35% upside from the stock’s current price of Rs 702.5 apiece. Other brokerages that have a ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock include Jefferies, Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global, PL Capital, and Axis Securities.

Sameer Sawant, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes this is an “opportune” time to buy HDFC Bank. The stock has underperformed the bank index meaningfully, and the focus in the near term will stay on improving the liability mix before growth picks up. Core deposit growth is already running ahead of advances and asset quality remains stable, Sawant said.

Brokerage Rating Target Price Upside Emkay Global Buy Rs 1,225 74% Kotak Securities Buy Rs 1,050 49% Nomura Buy Rs 950 35% PL Capital Buy Rs 950 35% Motilal Oswal Buy Rs 925 32% Jefferies Buy Rs 880 25% Axis Securities Buy Rs 785 12%

The highest target price has been set by Emkay Global at Rs 1,225, reflecting an upside of 74%. Brokerage house PL Capital has a target price of Rs 950, and Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 925, implying an upside of nearly 32%.

Global investment bank Jefferies has a price target of Rs 880, reflecting an upside of 2% and Axis Securities’ target price is Rs 785, which is at an upside of 12%.

HDFC Bank: Valuations, earnings

Kotak’s Chauhan said the stock’s valuations are attractive right now and their fair value is at Rs 1,050, estimated at 1.7 times the price-to-book ratio for FY28.

Motilal’s Poddar expects the private lender to deliver an improved earnings performance from FY28 onwards, while the RoA should sustain at 1.7%. This factors in any potential cut in insurance commissions.

“ At ~1.3x FY28E P/BV, valuations are reasonable, and we see scope for a gradual re-rating as balance-sheet optimisation plays out,” Mirae Asset’s Sawant said.

Global investment bank Jefferies said that September-quarter numbers showed loan growth accelerating to 16% year-on-year from 15% in the June quarter, while deposit growth improved to 19% from 15%. CASA deposits grew 11%.

Jefferies noted that the growth rates received support from FCNR-B deposits, including $11.5 billion of such deposits, of which $5.7 billion was deployed through loans.

Jefferies expects loan growth of 13% and deposit growth of 15% in FY27. It HDFC Bank’s net profit to rise to Rs 75,600 crore in FY27 and Rs 88,200 crore in FY28 from Rs 74,700 crore in FY26.

HDFC Bank: What should investors watch out for

The next trigger for HDFC Bank stock is decidedly the Q2 earnings. The street believes that the focus is now shifting from certainty with regards to the leadership to the execution timeline. All eyes are now on the growth trajectory that the bank outlines during its Q2 earnings announcement.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.