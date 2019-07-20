HDFC Bank declares special dividend of Rs 5 per share, net profit jumps 21% on-year; key figures

Shares of HDFC Bank were trading 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 2,390.55 apiece on BSE.

India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has declared a Special Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share for the current fiscal, in commemoration of 25 years of the Bank’s operations. Notably, The bank’s board has August 2, 2019 as the Record Date for ascertaining the entitlement of Special Interim Dividend. “The date of payment of dividend in electronic form would be August 13, 2019 onwards and for dispatch of physical dividend warrants, it would be August 13, 2019 onwards,” the lender said in a statement. The bank has reported a 21% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,568.20 crore. A CNBC TV18 poll had earlier estimated net profit of Rs 5,609 crore. We take a look at key figures from the results.

Also read:

HDFC Bank net profit jumps 21% on-year to Rs 5,568.20 crore; key figures in a nutshell